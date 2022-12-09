This Week’s New Products: Fruit Quake Soda & Dinosaur-Themed Boxed Water

In this week’s roundup of new products, Boxed Water takes a trip to Jurassic Park, Hydralyte teams up with actress Shay Mitchell and MTN DEW pays homage to an infamous holiday treat.

Celsius

Florida-based Celsius expanded its lineup of energy drinks with a new flavor, Lemon Lime. Like the rest of the brand’s flavors, Lemon Lime contains seven essential vitamins and has no added sugar or high fructose corn syrup. Each 12 oz. can boasts 200mg of caffeine. Celsius Lemon Lime will soon be available on Walmart.com. For more information, visit celsius.com.

Shimmerwood Beverages

Just in time for the holiday party season, Shimmerwood Beverages released its new Mixology Box. The brand’s debut mix kit includes a 4-pack of Just Hemp Shimmer Seltzer, two bottles of bitters from Vena’s Fizz House and two bottles of shrub from The Elective. All of the ingredients are locally sourced in Maine. Shimmerwood Beverages Mixology Kit is available online for $50. For more information, visit shimmerwood.com.

Boxed Water

Boxed Water teamed up with Universal Products & Experiences to launch its newest limited-edition collection, Jurassic World-inspired Boxed Water. Available in six different varieties – T. Rex, Stegosaurus, Mosasaurus, Carnotaurus and Velociraptor – the cartons also feature dinosaur-related facts and Jurassic World details. The Jurassic World-inspired Boxed Water Collection will launch in March 2023. For more information, visit boxedwaterisbetter.com.

Hydralyte

Australian-based hydration solution maker Hydralyte announced it has partnered with actress Shay Mitchell to launch her new flavor, Lemon Squeeze. Each 12g citrus-flavored packet is designed to be mixed with 16 oz. of water. Hydralyte x Shay Mitchell Lemon Squeeze is now available online for $24.99 per 18-pack. For more information, visit hydralyte.com.

APRCH

APRCH unveiled its newest seasonal CBD sparkling water variety, Peppermint. The new offering features the artwork of Jess Mudget and, like the rest of the brand’s portfolio, contains 25mg of CBD per 12 oz. can. APRCH Peppermint is available online for $12.99 per 4-pack. For more information, visit drinkaprch.com.

MTN DEW

Paying homage to a classic holiday treat, MTN DEW released its new Fruit Quake flavor. According to the brand, the LTO has a “blast of artificial fruit cake flavor.” MTN DEW Fruit Quake is available at several online retailers, including Amazon, Target and Walmart. For more information, visit mountaindew.com.