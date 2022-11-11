This Week’s New Products: Green Bean Casserole Sparkling Water & Cannabis Margaritas

In this week’s roundup of new products, Owen’s Craft Mixers teams up with Folds of Honor in honor of Veterans Day, Cove Drinks unveils revamped packaging for its line of kombuchas and Essentia celebrates the holidays early with its Water + Wine Box.

Essentia

In anticipation of the holiday season, Essentia unveiled its newest innovation: Water + Wine Box. The LTO features Essentia’s 2 Gallon Box of water alongside the equivalent of four standard 750ml bottles each of House Wine, Sauvignon Blanc and Original Red Blend. Essentia’s Water + Wine box will be available online beginning Nov. 9 for $45.99. For more information, visit originalhousewine.com/essentia.

HighTide

Massachusetts-based startup HighTide announced it will roll out its flagship line of Cannabis Margaritas to licensed dispensaries later this month. Available in three flavors – including Classic and Diablo Spicy – each 12 oz. can is infused with adaptogens and 5mg of THC. For more information, visit drinkthetide.com.

Aura Bora

Sparkling water maker Aura Bora has released two new limited-edition flavors: Chai Cranberry and Green Bean Casserole. Like the rest of the brand’s flavors, the new additions contain zero calories and zero sugar. Chai Cranberry is currently available online for $30 per 12-pack of 12 oz. cans. Green bean Casserole will be available online beginning Nov. 15. For more information, visit aurabora.com.

Vitaminis

Vitaminis expanded its lineup of wellness shots with the addition of Gut Health. The 2.5 oz. shelf-stable probiotic shot is available in a Berry-Banana flavor and packs 5 grams of fiber. Vitaminis Gut Health is currently available for pre-order online. For more information, visit vitaminisbrand.com.

Cove Drinks

Nova Scotia-based kombucha brand Cove Drinks unveiled a refreshed look for its kombuchas. The drinks are available in more than 1,000 retailers across Canada and will soon make their debut in the U.S. For more information, visit covedrinks.com.

Owen’s x Folds of Honor

In honor of Veterans Day, Owen’s Craft Mixers has teamed up with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that provides educational scholarships to the family members of military members and first responders who have died or been disabled. Owen’s American Tonic will feature the Folds of Honor logo on its 8.2 oz. cans, as well as a QR code that leads consumers to Folds of Honor’s website. Additionally, Owen’s will donate proceeds of sales from its new American Tonic cans. For more information, visit owensmixers.com.

Two Good

Danone’s Two Good line has expanded its portfolio of yogurt products with the launch of its new three-SKU line of smoothies. Available in three flavors – Mixed Berry, Strawberry Banana and Peach – each 7 oz. bottle packs 10 grams of protein and has zero grams of added sugar. Two Good Smoothies are available at select retailers nationwide for $1.89 each. For more information, visit twogoodyogurt.com.

Sidral Mundet

In celebration of its 120-year anniversary, Mexican apple soda brand Sidral Mundet launched its brand refresh. The revamped packaging features a bright color palette and a new red apple logo with a “modern look” and “retro feel” designed to emphasize the longevity of the brand. For more information, visit sidralmundet.com.