This Week’s New Products: Grinch-Themed Holiday Creamers, Mushroom Cola and Probiotic-Packed Lemonade

Now that “Christmas in July” is officially underway, brands like International Delight are rolling out new Grinch-themed products far in advance of the holiday season. However, other brands such as Tropicana and KeVita are embracing the summer heat and rolling out beach-friendly flavor extensions like Peachy Pineapple Paradise and Peach Lemonade.

Naked

California-based smoothie maker Naked expanded its functional beverage lineup with Naked Antioxidants Mighty Berry. Each 15.2 oz. bottle packs 410mcg Vitamin A, 72mg Vitamin C and 10.5mg Vitamin E. Naked Antioxidants Mighty Berry is available at Walmart, Target, Ahold, ABS and Publix for $3.29 per bottle. For more information, visit nakedjuice.com.

Flow

Flow Beverage Corp. added a new line of vitamin-infused flavored alkaline waters to its portfolio. Available in three organic flavors – Cherry, Citrus and Elderberry – each 500ml bottle of vitamin-infused water has 120% of the daily recommended value of Vitamin C, the brand said. Flow Vitamin Water first launched in retail in Fred Meyer stores last month and is now available direct-to-consumer for $35.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit flowhydration.com.

International Delight

Merry Grinchmas! In celebration of “Christmas in July,” International Delight teamed up with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to launch this year’s 3-SKU lineup of holiday creamers. The newest flavor, Gingerbread Cookie Dough, pays homage to the classic wintertime treat. Previously released flavors Peppermint Mocha and Frosted Sugar Cookie have also been revived. All three SKUs, wrapped in Grinch-themed packaging, will be available in-store and online now through the end of 2022 for $3.99 per 32 oz. bottle. For more information, visit internationaldelight.com.

Partners Coffee

Brooklyn-based small-batch coffee roaster Partners Coffee has officially tapped into the instant coffee space. The new on-the-go product is available in the roaster’s three classic specialty blends: Brooklyn, Jumpstart and El Ramo. The sachets are designed to be combined with 8 oz. of hot or cold water or milk. Partners Coffee instant coffee is available online for $16 per box of five sachets. For more information, visit partnerscoffee.com.

DRAM

DRAM has added two new flavors to its line of herbal sparkling waters: Mushroom Cola and Holy Basil & Lemon. The former contains a blend of four organic adaptogenic mushrooms; cordyceps, chaga, reishi and shiitake while the latter features passionflower and holy basil (tulsi). According to the brand, both new varieties are crafted using a specialized in-house plant extraction process. DRAM Mushroom Cola and Holy Basil & Lemon are available online for $25 per 12-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit dramapothecary.com.

Tropicana

Tropicana unveiled its newest juice flavor innovation, Peachy Pineapple Paradise. The blend of sun-ripened peaches and pineapple was formulated to “have you feeling like you’re in paradise.” Peachy Pineapple Paradise is available in retailers including ShopRite and Kroger for $2.48 to $2.99 per 52 oz. bottle. Additionally, the brand also debuted a new 12 oz. serving size for its Piña Colada juice. The new format is now available for purchase at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit tropicana.com.

KeVita

KeVita is putting a new twist on a classic summertime staple with its Sparkling Probiotic Lemonade. Available in two varieties – Classic and Peach – each 15.2 oz. single-serving bottle is made with fermented water kefir culture and packed with live probiotics. Each serving has just 30 calories and 6g of sugar. KeVita Sparkling Probiotic Lemonade is available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.49 per bottle. For more information, visit www.kevita.com.