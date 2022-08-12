This Week’s New Products: Imagination-flavored Cola, Fall Seasonal Offerings and Angry Angels

In this week’s roundup of new product launches, Coca-Cola rolls out a limited-edition “imagination-flavored” soda, Chamberlain Coffee adds two new flavored matcha powders to its portfolio and several brands kick off the fall season early with pumpkin-flavored creamers.

Organic Boost

Organic Boost has officially splashed into the energy drink category. Available in four flavors – Citrus, Cherry Cola, Wild Berry and Cranberry Lime – the organic energy drink packs 125mg of caffeine per 12 oz. can. Organic Boost’s line of energy drinks will soon be available for purchase exclusively online. For more information, visit drinkorganicboost.com.

ZOA Energy

ZOA Energy has expanded its line of zero sugar functional beverages with its new limited-edition flavor, Cherry Limeade. The new release marks the brand’s third flavor expansion this year, following Tropical Punch and White Peach. Like their other drinks, Cherry Limeade touts 120mg of caffeine from green tea extract and green coffee. ZOA Energy Zero Sugar Cherry Limeade is available online for $24.99 per case of 12. For more information, visit zoaenergy.com.

Harmonic Woman CBD

Portland, Oregon-based Harmonic Woman CBD has made its debut in the beverage set with two products: Rosé CBD Spirit and Rise. The former offers an alcohol-free take on sparkling rosé with fruity, floral flavor notes. The latter is an “alternative to jittery coffee” that combines CBD and CBG cannabinoids to even out energy levels. Rise contains 25mg of water-bonded CBD and 2.5mg THC while Rosé contains 25mg of water-bonded CBD and 10mg of THC. Both drinks will soon be available online for $15 per 4-pack or $30 per 8-pack. For more information, visit harmonicwomancbd.com.

Elmhurst 1925

Though the brutal summer heat continues to linger, some brands – including Elmhurst 1925 – are already looking ahead to fall and beloved autumnal drink flavors. The plant-based beverage maker announced the return of two seasonal offerings: Pumpkin Spice Oat Creamer and OatNog. The former will be available for purchase this month for $6.99 per 32 oz. bottle while the latter will roll out in November for $5.99 per 16 oz. bottle. For more information, visit elmhurst1925.com.

Angry Angel

In conjunction with its new Mind, Body and Soul FUEL redesign, Angry Angel rolled out three new flavors: Strawberry Kiwi, Peach Ginger and Popsicle Blast. The packaging redesign was intended to better communicate the beverage’s number one goal of enhancing “the body’s natural functions and systems without using artificial ingredients.” The redesign also applies to the brand’s pre-existing flavors, Blackberry Lemon and Tropical. All five flavors are available online and at select Whole Foods Market and Publix locations. For more information, visit angry-angel.com.

MALK Organics

Alternative milk brand MALK organics launched its newest oatmilk flavor: Chocolate. The new variety is made with just five ingredients, including filtered water, organic gluten-free oats, organic cocoa, pure organic vanilla extract and Himalayan pink salt. MALK Chocolate Oat is rolling out at select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide for $5.99 per 32 oz. bottle. For more information, visit malkorganics.com.

Chamberlain Coffee

Chamberlain Coffee, the brainchild of social media star Emma Chamberlain, unveiled two new flavored matcha powders: Vanilla and Mango. Both flavor innovations are made with organic A-grade ceremonial matcha and designed to offer an accessible product for both seasoned matcha drinkers and matcha-curious consumers. Chamberlain’s new flavored matcha powders are available online for $23 per 30g tin. For more information, visit chamberlaincoffee.com.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ has also kicked off the fall season early, debuting its first Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer. According to the brand, the new offering “features a pumpkin-forward flavor with hints of sweet donut glaze and natural spices.” The limited-edition creamer is now available at retailers nationwide for $3.99 per 32 oz. bottle. For more information, visit dunkindonuts.com.

Bounce Back

Stewart’s Enterprise Holdings, Inc. introduced its newest product innovation: Bounce Back. Touted as a “post-social functional drink” developed by biochemists, the product is designed to be consumed before you go to sleep after a night out drinking to replenish nutrients. Available in a Tropical flavor, the lightly sparkling drink contains ingredients like Zinc, Vitamin B6 and Glutamine. Each 8 oz. can is available for $3.99. For more information, visit bouncebackdrinks.com.

Sol-ti

San Diego-based superfood company Sol-ti expanded its SuperShot Line with ENERGY+ SuperShot. The energy shot features 120mg caffeine from raw green coffee beans and is made with ingredients like L-theanine, Vitamin B12 and organic strawberry and lemon. ENERGY+ is exclusively available at select retailers nationwide and will be rolling out into additional stores next month. For more information, visit solti.com.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola has unveiled its final Coca-Cola Creations drop of 2022: Coca-Cola Dreamworld. According to a press release, the newest flavor innovation “adds playfully vibrant flavor notes that evoke the boundless creativity of the human imagination to the unmistakable taste of Coca-Cola.” The Coca-Cola Creations platform debuted in February with space-inspired Coca-Cola Starlight, followed by Coca-Cola Byte and Coca-Cola x Marshmello. The new soda, available in full sugar and Zero Sugar varieties, will be available in the U.S. and Canada starting August 15. For more information, visit coca-colacompany.com.

waterdrop

While some companies are focused on the fall season, waterdrop is still embracing summer with the return of its limited-edition microdrink flavor: Vibe. The Vibe hydration cubes feature flavor notes of golden berry, rosemary and peppermint. Waterdrop Vibe microdrink is available online for $11 per 12-serving box. For more information, visit waterdrop.com.