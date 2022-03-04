This Week’s New Products: Kids Drinks, Cannabis and a New Look for Cure

Call it the calm before the storm. This week’s wave of new products — which includes new entries in cannabis, energy and kids beverages, among others — is just a preview of what we are expecting to see next week at Natural Products Expo West 2022.

Star Water

Colorado-based Starryside Co. is launching its first product this month: a three-SKU line of immunity-boosting kids beverages that are zero-sugar, zero-calorie and fortified with vitamins C, D, and Zinc. For more information, visit starrysidecompany.com.

WUNDER

For cannabis beverage fans looking for something more potent, WUNDER has introduced its Higher Vibes line of sparkling beverages in 12 oz. cans, a size upgrade over its existing 8 oz. drinks. The line comes in four flavors — Blood Orange Bitters, Watermelon Basil, Blackberry Lemon and Grapefruit Hibiscus — and is available now at launch partners MedMen and Airfield Supply Co., as well as online at findWUNDER.com.

Rowdy Energy

Having established its core line of 16 oz. natural energy drinks, Rowdy is launching its first line extension into 12 oz. with Power Burn. The line is currently available nationwide exclusively at 7-Eleven stores (inclusive of Speedway) in four flavors: Watermelon, Pineapple Passionfruit, Pink Lemonade, and Mango Dragonfruit. For more information, visit rowdyenergy.com.

Milkadamia

Australian-based brand Milkadamia has been built around showcasing the versatility and flavor of its star ingredient, macadamia nuts, and its new releases are no exception to that rule. At Natural Product Expo West 2022 next week, the brand will be showcasing multiple new products, including two new seasonal flavors of macadamia nut milk (Salted Caramel and Pumpkin Pie) and a line of RTD coffees and chai lattes made with the company’s Barista Blend. That’s not all: there’s also a new skin care line (Skinnmilk) and 100% macadamia nut oil butter. For more information, visit milkadamia.com.

Cure

Ahead of a planned rollout to more than 6,500 retail stores over the next six months, powdered functional drink brand Cure is showcasing a new brand identity and packaging design meant to better communicate its plant-based positioning and potentially expand its portfolio beyond its existing Hydration and Energy lines. For more information, visit curehydration.com

Vida Mate

Pacific-Northwest cider maker Schilling Cider has announced the launch of a non-alcoholic RTD Yerba mate line called Vida Mate, made with fruit juice and proprietary blend of adaptogens, plus Vitamin B12, L-Theanine and GABA. The line is available in 16 oz. cans in Lemon Mint, Mango Lime and Blackberry Lemonade flavors. For more information, visit drinkvidamate.com

Swoon

Launching in stores at the end of this month, lemonade maker Swoon is introducing Sweet Tea as its twist on a Southern favorite, offering a zero-sugar alternative sweetened with monk fruit and packing 5 calories and 24mg of caffeine per 12 oz. can. The line will be available in 12-packs for $29.99 or $25.99 with a subscription. For more information, visit tasteswoon.com.

Good Feels

The latest in an emerging class of New England-based cannabis beverages is Good Feels, which offers a blend of 3mg THC and 2mg CBD per 12 oz. bottle. The line comes in four flavors: Black Cherry, Raspberry Apple, Blood Orange and Grapefruit. Good Feels is also launching liquid beverage enhancers that feature 4.5mg THC and 3mg CBD per serving (20 servings, 150mg total) in Lemon-Lime and Unflavored SKUs. For more information, visit getgoodfeels.com.