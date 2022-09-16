This Week’s New Products: National Recovery Month-Inspired Yerba Matés & Glow-Up Kombucha

In this week’s roundup of new products, CLEAN Cause takes inspiration from National Recovery Month, REDCON1 splashes into the energy drink set and Health-Ade gives consumers a glow up with its new kombuchas.

CLEAN Cause

In conjunction with National Recovery Month, CLEAN Cause rolled out 1,200 limited-edition Cherry Lime flavor cans featuring an exclusive label designed by its creative director, Macklemore. One hundred percent of proceeds from the LTO will be donated to recovery housing scholarships. According to the brand, the can art was inspired by Macklemore’s own recovery journey. CLEAN Cause Cherry Lime is available online for $15 per 16 oz. can. For more information, visit cleancause.com.

Elmhurst 1925

Elmhurst 1925 has reformulated its Unsweetened Oat Milk to include more nutritional benefits, including more calcium, healthy fat and potassium. The new formulation also features 25 grams of whole grains per 8 oz. serving. Elmhurst 1925 Unsweetened Oat Milk is available online for $13.98 per 2-pack of 32 oz. bottles and $41.94 per 6-pack. For more information, visit elmhurst1925.com.

Kite Soda

Burning Brothers Brewing teamed up with Solid Gold Hemp to create Minnesota’s first THC-infused soda: Kite Soda. The launch follows a change of state law back in July, which ruled that Minnesotans who are 21 and older are permitted to consume edible and drinkable THC products. Offered in three flavors – Citrus, Ginger Ale and Root Beer – the soda is now available at Burning Brothers Taproom. According to the brand, wholesale and retail placements for the product are in progress. For more information, visit kitesoda.com.

REDCON1

Preworkout and protein drink maker REDCON1 announced it will splash into the energy drink set with REDCON1 Energy. The mission-based brand will donate five cents of every can sold to each quarter to military-based charities nationwide. REDCON1 Energy will debut next month in a Freedom Frost flavor. For more information, visit redcon1.com.

Health-Ade

Health-Ade expanded its Glow Up Line with two new flavors: Ginger Pineapple Belly Reset and Citrus Immune Boost. The former features Vitamin C, Zinc and a blend of oranges. The latter features pineapple and ginger and includes 6 billion CFU of living probiotics at bottling, six times more probiotics than Health-Ade’s other kombuchas. Both new flavors are available for $3.99 per 16 oz. single-serve bottle and $8.99 per 48 oz. bottle at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Safeway and Target stores nationwide. For more information, visit health-ade.com.

GHOST

GHOST Energy partnered with The Vitamin Shoppe to launch its newest innovation: Strawbango Margarita. The new drink packs 200mg of caffeine per 16 oz. can and features a blend of strawberry and mango flavors. Strawbango Margarita is available online and in-store for $29.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit vitaminshoppe.com.