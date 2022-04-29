This Week’s New Products: New Probiotic Soda Flavors, Plant-Based Milks and a New Look For Golden Tiger

In this week’s new product roundup, functional soda brand Culture Pop rolled out two new fruity flavors, Lechia debuted with a lineup of plant-based milks and Golden Tiger launched a new look for its turmeric lemonade.

Golden Tiger

Golden Tiger adopted a new look for its turmeric lemonades with new packaging featuring callouts like “in line with the magic of Organic Superfood Ingredients.” Golden Tiger Turmeric Lemonades are available on Amazon for $33.24 per12-pack. For more information, visit goldentigerlife.com.

AriZona

AriZona has announced the launch of Red Tea Tallboys. The red tea is crafted with Rooibos, which is made from the needles of an indigenous bush in South Africa. AriZona Red Tea contains just four ingredients and is available online for $22.99 per case of 12.

waterdrop

Hydration brand waterdrop announced the launch of its newest microdrink, ORO. The new offering is a “golden fusion” of mango and guava and boasts 90 mg of caffeine per dissolvable cube. Waterdrop’s ORO flavor is the first extension of its microenergy set which includes NERO and SHIRO varieties. The full microenergy set is available for $29 For more information, visit waterdrop.com.

CELSIUS

Sparkling beverage brand CELSIUS has unveiled the newest addition to its Vibe line: Arctic Vibe. The carbonated drink was crafted to taste like “snacking on a bag of frozen blueberries straight out of the freezer,” according to the brand. CELSIUS Arctic Vibe is available for $24.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit celsius.com.

Culture Pop

Better-for-you soda brand Culture Pop announced the release of two new fruit-forward flavors: Lemon Lime & Cardamom and Strawberry & Rhubarb. Both new flavors are available online for $23.99 per 8-pack and will be rolling out to retailers throughout the year For more information, visit drinkculturepop.com.

Pure Leaf

Pure Leaf announced the launch of its new lower sugar tea line in three flavors. The lower sugar beverage is available in Subtly Sweet Black Tea, Subtly Sweet Peach and Subtly Sweet Lemon flavors that contain 5 grams of added sugar per 18.5 oz. bottle.The new offerings contain 85% less sugar than the brand’s Sweet Tea offering, according to a press release. Pure Leaf’s Lower Sugar lineup is available for $2.09 per 18.5 oz. bottle. For more information, visit pureleaf.com/us.

Lechia

Brooklyn-based alternative dairy brand Lechia debuted this week with a line of zero-sugar plant-based milk. The lineup includes Chia & Flax Vanilla Milk, Macadamia Milk Original, Macadamia Milk Unsweetened and Macadamia Milk Vanilla. Lechia’s plant-based milk is available direct-to-consumer for $4.99 per 32 oz. bottle. For more information, visit lechia.co.

Marquis

Following its rebrand in January, Marquis has added a Lychee Peach flavor to its caffeinated beverage lineup. The brand paired Lychee with Peach to offer a “familiar and approachable” flavor, it said in a press release. The beverage combines three caffeine sources – yerba mate,green tea and green coffee – and boasts 100 mg of caffeine per 12 oz. can. For more information, visit drinkmarquis.com.

Zevia

Just in time for summer, Zevia has reintroduced its three citrus soda flavors – Orange, Lemon Lime Twist and Mountain Zevia. The three seasonal flavors are available nationwide at Sprouts, Whole Foods, Target, Hy-Vee and Meijer in 6 and 8-packs for $4.99-$6.99. For more information, visit zevia.com.