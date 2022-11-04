This Week’s New Products: Passion Fruit Cannacocktail & Cinnamon Churro Creamer

In this week’s roundup of new products, C4 teams up with the Wounded Warrior Project to launch exclusive products, La Colombe celebrates the holidays early with new latte flavors and Flora Hemp Spirits unveils its newest “cannacocktail.”

Evian x Balmain

Evian teamed up with global luxury fashion house Balmain to launch its newest limited-edition designer bottle. The design, crafted by Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, pays homage to Pierre Balmain, who grew up in the mountain village of Saint Jean de Maurienne. The Evian x Balmain glass bottles will be available for $8 at retailers such as Bristol Farms, Pura Vida and Soho House and online at Aqua Maestro. For more information, visit evian.com/en_us.

Honest to Goodness

Honest to Goodness expanded beyond its line of plant-based products with the addition of two dairy creamers: Chantilly Cream and Sri Lankan Cinnamon Brown Sugar. The new dairy creamers and the brand’s existing plant-based creamers (Madagascan Vanilla Bean and Himalayan Salted Caramel) are all available at select natural retailers nationwide including Whole Foods and Sprouts. For more information, visit honestogoodness.com.

La Colombe

Specialty coffee roaster La Colombe is celebrating the winter holiday season by bringing back Peppermint Mocha Latte. Additionally, the brand will roll out a new dairy-free version of the festive drink: Oatmilk Peppermint Mocha Latte. Both varieties are crafted with 100% Arabica single-origin Brazilian cold brew coffee. La Colombe Peppermint Mocha Latte and Oatmilk Peppermint Mocha Latte will be available beginning Nov. 7 for $3.99 per 9 oz. can and $36 per 12-pack at Whole Foods and Sprouts nationwide. For more information, visit lacolombe.com.

Flora Hemp Spirits

Flora Hemp Spirits unveiled its latest LTO: Passion Fruit “Margarita” Cannacocktail, which features 5mg of hemp-derived THC, 10mg of CBD and just 40 calories per 8 oz. can. The new offering is available exclusively online for $23.99 per 4-pack. For more information, visit florahempspirits.com.

International Delight

International Delight expanded its lineup of multi-serve creamed iced coffees with its newest flavor, Cinnamon Churro available now at major retailers nationwide for $4.59 SRP per 64 oz. carton. For more information, visit internationaldelight.com.

Enterex Diabetic

Enterex Diabetic has expanded its lineup of nutritional shakes with its new strawberry 16-pack. The new offering is available online and at 2,800 Walmart stores nationwide for $22.70. For more information, visit enterexdiabetic.com.

C4 Energy x Wounded Warrior Project

Ahead of Veteran’s Day, C4 Energy has announced a new collaboration with the Wounded Warrior Project. As part of the two-year partnership, the energy drink brand is rolling out two new exclusive products: C4 Energy x WWP Mango Foxtrot and C4 x WWP Mango Foxtrot Pre-Workout. The exclusive energy drink cans will feature a WWP logo and a dedicated QR that will lead consumers to the organization’s website. Both new products are available in military channels, including AAFES, and at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit cellucor.com/pages/c4-wounded-warrior.

Waterdrop

Waterdrop unveiled its newest product innovation: Microlyte. Available in three flavors – Melon, Blueberry and Grapefruit – each drink cube has 5 electrolytes and 9 vitamins and zinc. The Microlytes are available online for $14 per 12-serving pack. For more information, visit waterdrop.com.