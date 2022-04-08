This Week’s New Products: Pixel Cola, Cannabis Seasonals and Functional Soda

In this week’s roundup of new product launches, both Coca-Cola and MTN Dew rolled out new limited edition soda flavors targeting the gaming community, regional cannabis beverage makers introduced new line extensions, and the gut health boosting soda and seltzer trend continues with launches from emerging player Poppi and newcomer Aqua ViTea. As well, beverage producers also introduced new functional dairy milks, plant milks and waters.

Aqua ViTea

Vermont-based kombucha brand Aqua ViTea is making the leap into the functional soda and seltzer space with its latest line: Aqua Seltzers. Positioned as a better-for-you bubbly beverage, the line is made with probiotics and comes in four flavors: Grapefruit + Thyme, Raspberry + Lime, Cucumber + Mint and Pomegranate + Cherry. Each shelf-stable can contains 15 calories and 1 gram of sugar. The drinks are available now direct-to-consumer for $36 per 12-pack.

Clover Sonoma

Family-owned dairy producer Clover Sonoma has launched Moon Milks, a new line of functional ayurvedic milks made with blends of two percent organic milk, herbs and spices. Rolling out this month nationwide in Whole Foods stores, the refrigerated drinks come in Golden Moon (turmeric ginger), Blue Moon (blueberry lavender) and Pink Moon (cherry berry hibiscus) flavors. Each 32 oz. carton will retail for $5.99.

Coca-Cola

Following its first “Space” flavored offering from its Coca-Cola Creations line, The Coca-Cola Company is now introducing Coca-Cola Byte, a new “Pixel” flavored product available for a limited time. The new soda, available in full flavor and Zero Sugar varieties, is targeted towards gamers and is backed by an online experiential marketing campaign. The drink launched in Latin America on April 4 and will be for sale in the U.S. online starting May 2.

Happi

Michigan-based cannabis-infused sparkling water brand Happi has announced its third flavor launch: Pomegranate Hibiscus. Made with 2.5 mg of THC and 25 calories per 8.4 oz. can, the new flavor joins Lemon Elderflower and Raspberry Honeysuckle on the brand’s line. Happi is available in 50 dispensaries across Michigan.

LEVIA

Massachusetts-based cannabis seltzer maker LEVIA is rolling out a seasonal Mellow Mule flavor, featuring a hybrid cannabis blend to help consumers feel uplifted and social. With ginger and lime flavor notes, the limited time product features artwork from local artist Hailey Bonia. Each 12 oz. can contains 5 mg of THC, zero calories and zero sugar. The new flavor will be available in 150 Massachusetts dispensaries.

MTN DEW

Coke isn’t the only soda brand innovating for gamers this week. MTN DEW has released a Championship Citrus Cherry flavor for its caffeinated Game Fuel line. The launch marks the return of the line’s fan favorite Citrus Cherry flavor with a “revamped taste,” according to the company. The limited edition flavor was developed in partnership with YouTuber Dr Disrespect and will be available in 16 oz. cans featuring his likeness and logo.

Muddle and Mint

Aiming to provide consumers with a non-alcoholic beverage option, mixer maker Muddle and Mint has released a ready-to-drink, non-carbonated line of zero proof mocktails. Available in Grapefruit Rosemary, Green Tea Mint and Hibiscus Sage, the drinks come in 8.4 oz. cans.

Poppi

Initially featured at last month’s Natural Products Expo West 2022, prebiotic soda brand Poppi is now rolling out a Cherry Limeade flavor. Containing just 5 grams of sugar per 12 oz. can, the drink is made with apple cider vinegar to aid digestion and support immunity, skin clarity, blood sugar and pH balance.

Pressed

Pressed is releasing three new flavored plant-based nut milks at its stores nationwide, the company announced. The additions include Morir Soñando, a Dominican-style flavor similar to an orange creamsicle made with orange, coconut cream, cashews, carrot, cinnamon and sea salt; Horchata Azul, a Mexican classic made with coconut cream and spirulina; and Saffron Badam, an Indian style beverage made with a blend of almond and walnuts and spiced with curry powder, turmeric, ginger, black pepper, cardamom and saffron extract.

ShineWater

Enhanced water brand ShineWater, which includes 100% of the daily recommended dose of Vitamin D, is now launching its hydration drinks in kid-friendly 6 oz. pouches. The new format features two of the brand’s best selling flavors: Strawberry Lemonade and Mixed Berry Acai. Multipacks of the pouches are now available at Meijer stores with more retailers rolling out soon.

waterdrop

Microdrink brand waterdrop has debuted a new 28 oz. stainless steel sports bottle for use with its beverage mixes. Available for $45 online and in retail, the bottle features a sports cap and weighs 340 grams without liquid. For a limited time, the bottle is available in a multipack with two caffeinated waterdrop flavors – NERO and SHIRO – for $58.