This Week’s New Products: Purple Thunder MTN DEW, Mint Chip Oatmilk Creamer and a New Look for H2OPS

In this week’s roundup of new product launches, MTN DEW rolled out a new limited-edition soda flavor exclusive to Circle K, two new alt-dairy brands made their debut in the category and H2OPS announced a revamped look for its IPW sparkling hop water.

MTN DEW

MTN DEW has partnered with Circle K for its newest flavor innovation, Purple Thunder. The new beverage combines flavor notes of berry and plum “for the ultimate berry combination,” according to a press release. MTN DEW Purple Thunder is exclusively available at Circle K in 20 oz. bottles and on fountain. For more information, visit mountaindew.com.

Hoplark

Non-alcoholic beverage maker Hoplark launched Really Really Hoppy, the newest flavor in its 0.0 product line. The new “craft-brewed flavor bomb” contains zero sugar and zero calories and has flavor notes of roasted nuts and deep caramel. Hoplark Really Really Hoppy is available online for $39 per 12-pack of 16 oz. cans. For more information, visit hoplark.com.

KidsLuv

KidsLuv has added a new flavor to its lineup of zero-sugar kids beverages: Beary Berry. The new offering joins the brand’s existing flavors, Flying Fla-Mango, Peach Me I’m Orange, and Starstruck Coconut. All four flavors boast nine essential vegan vitamins and minerals per 8 oz. serving. KidsLuv Beary Berry is available in-store and online for $9.99 per 4-pack and $37.99 per 16-pack. For more information, visit kidsluv.com.

Calexo

California lifestyle brand Calexo debuted Watercolors, a new collection of cannabis-infused sparkling waters. Crafted as an alternative to alcohol, the beverages are currently available in three flavors: Fuschia, Spring and Sea. Calexo Watercolors are available in 4-pack boxes at select California dispensaries this month. Additionally, the brand has rolled out an accompanying streetwear apparel line. For more information, visit calexo. co.

Lipton

Lipton Iced Tea has launched Lipton Immune Support, an iced green tea that packs 25% of the daily value of zinc in addition to vitamin C. The beverage comes in Green Tea Pineapple Mango and Diet Green Tea Pineapple Mango varieties, the former of which is available in 12-packs and 64 oz. bottles, while the latter is available in 12-packs. For more information, visit lipton.com/us/en/.

LavAzza

Italian coffee company LavAzza has entered the ready-to-drink category with the launch of its cold brew coffee cans. The cans will debut with four flavors: Classic Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew, Cappuccino Cold Brew with Milk and Double Shot Cold Brew with Oat Milk. All ready-to-drink cold brew flavors will be available for $3.49 per 8 oz. can. For more information, visit lavazza.us/en.

Community Coffee

Community Coffee unveiled its grab-and-go iced latte, available in two flavors: Mocha White Chocolate and Vanilla Waffle Cone. For more information, visit communitycoffee.com.

Cheers

Alcohol-recovery product maker Cheers launched its newest product, Relief. The new offering was formulated with CBD, green tea and L-Theanine to provide fast alleviation the day after alcohol consumption. Each dose packs 23 mg of CBD, 1,000 mg of ginger and 130 mg of organic caffeine. Relief is available in both pill and beverage formats for $34.99 per 12 doses. For more information, visit cheershealth.com.

Califia Farms

Paying homage to a popular ice cream flavor, Califia Farms unveiled its limited-edition Mint Chip Oat Creamer. The plant-based creamer “combines the luscious creaminess of oat milk with the delightful flavor experience of a scoop of mint chip ice cream,” according to a press release. For more information, visit califiafarms.com.

Kin Euphorics

Kin Euphorics introduced a new flavor to its lineup of mocktails: Kin Bloom. Inspired by rosé, the new addition features summer strawberry, barrel oak and rosemary citrus and is made without sugars or caffeine. Additionally, the non-alcoholic beverage contains key ingredients like schisandra to conjure clarity and ashwagandha to elevate mood. For more information, visit kineuphorics.com.

illy

Like fellow Italian roasting giant LavAzza, Trieste-based illy is expanding its ready-to-drink lineup with the addition of Cold Brew Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato. Both offerings, which stand at 90 calories and 110 calories respectively, combine milk with the brand’s signature blend of nine single-origin coffees. The new 8.45 oz. cans are available for $34.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit illy.com.

Upright

Upright has entered the plant-based dairy category with its first product – instant oatmilk. The new allergen-free product boasts 8 grams of protein per serving and is available in three flavors: Original Unsweetened, Chocolate and Vanilla. Upright Instant Oatmilk is available for $15 per 12-serving pouch. For more information, visit uprightoats.com.

La Colombe

Coffee roaster La Colombe has revamped its look, removing the sip-through lid from its ready-to-drink latte cans. Thanks to a new process through which the brand injects nitrous oxide into the latte, the sip-through lid is no longer necessary and La Colombe is reducing its plastic use. The new cans are available online and in-store nationwide. For more information, visit lacolombe.com.

Bored Cow

Food technology company Tomorrow Farms partnered with Perfect Day to launch its first-ever product, animal-free dairy milk. Formulated with Perfect Day’s animal-free whey protein, the new product will soon launch in Chocolate, Vanilla and Strawberry. The launch comes after the brand secured $8.5 million in funding earlier this year. For more information, visit tryboredcow.com.

Rockstar

In conjunction with its “Poder Para Mi Gente” (Power for My People) campaign, Rockstar has launched its newest product: Rockstar Punched Agua Frescas. The new energy drink is available in two flavors, Strawberry and Pineapple, both of which are formulated with real fruit juice. Each 16 oz. can contains 160 milligrams of caffeine. Consumers can find Rockstar Punched Agua Frescas online and in-store for $17.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit rockstarenergy.com.

H2OPS

As part of its brand refresh, sparkling hop water maker H2OPS has announced it is moving the existing IPW trademark permanently to the front of the label. According to H2OPS co-founder Paul Tecker, “[IPW] is easier to pronounce than our brand name H2OPS, which will remain on the label, but in a smaller way.” Additionally, the brand will be expanding into cans in addition to its traditional bottles. For more information, visit h2ops.com.