This Week’s New Products: Rockstar Gets Unplugged; Sanzo, Brew Dr., HOP WTR Spotlight Citrus Flavors

Whether you’re looking for Happiness, Tiger Blood or something in between, we’ve got products for all tastes this week.

Sanzo

Sparkling water brand Sanzo is celebrating the Lunar New Year with the release of its newest flavor: Yuzu with Ginger, available in 12 oz. cans.

Rockstar Energy

Rockstar’s latest release — Rockstar Unplugged, available in Blueberry, Passionfruit, and Raspberry Cucumber — takes the company in a new direction that aligns with PepsiCo’s larger energy drink strategy, as first previewed at NACS 2021. Packed in 12 oz. slim cans (MSRP $1.99 each), the beverage is tilted towards relaxation occasions with the addition of hemp seed oil, spearmint and lemon balm to offset the 80mg of caffeine and B vitamins. The launch will be supported by a partnership with MTV’s live concert series Unplugged.

Pressed

This month, Pressed is working three Black female artists — Jourdan Ash (New York City), Roma Osowo (Dallas) and Uma Leoni (Los Angeles) — on a project to benefit local community fridge programs and raise awareness about food accessibility. The juice maker and retail chain is releasing three limited-edition labels and tote bags designed by the artists that highlight their experiences and focusing attention on the issue of food accessibility in the United States. The limited-edition labels and totes will be available for purchase in-store and online through the month of February.

Me & The Bees Lemonade

Me & The Bees Lemonade is celebrating Black heritage and supporting future social entrepreneurial excellence this month with the debut of its latest flavor: Black Cherry. A percentage of the sales from each 12 oz. bottle of the new flavor sold during the month of February will go towards funding a new youth social entrepreneurship workshop created by World of Money in collaboration with Me & the Bees founder Mikaila Ulmer.

Levia

New England may still be in the thick of winter, but Massachusetts-based cannabis seltzer brand Levia is already looking ahead to sunnier days with the release of its new spring seasonal flavor, Orange Blossom. The seltzer features a hybrid cannabis blend (5mg THC) for a balanced experience, and an original can design by local artist Keever. Orange Blossom (MSRP $7 per 12 oz. can) will hit 140 licensed dispensaries across Massachusetts on February 7.

Jones Soda Co.

Jones has an existing interest in the cannabis market, but its latest product — a collaborative release with life sciences company Wesana Health and legendary heavyweight champion Mike Tyson — offers a different kind of functionality. Launching this quarter, Jones Nootropics is a line of liquid supplements “designed to promote focus, clarity and support brain health” via a proprietary blend of nootropics and adaptogens, set to debut in two less-than-subtle flavors: Tyson’s Punch and Tiger’s Blood.

HOP WTR

Hop-infused sparkling water has become a rising segment within the zero-proof space over the past 18 months, with California-based HOP WTR being one of the category’s early proponents. Now the brand is introducing Lime as its newest flavor, joining the existing Classic (unflavored), Blood Orange and Mango. The presence of Citra, Amarillo, Mosaic and Azacca hops provide the flavor and freshness akin to an IPA, while the addition of ashwagandha and L-Theanine give it an extra functional boost. Now available on HOPWTR.com, goPuff and Amazon, and at all Erewhon BevMo! and Foxtrot locations.

Clover Sonoma

As seen with Chobani’s recent move into the space, dairy operators are looking towards easy-to-digest milk as an opportunity to spur growth that can offset declines elsewhere. In the case of California-based Clover Sonoma, that has taken the form of two new organic products in 64 oz. cartons — Lactose Free Organic Whole Milk and DHA Omega-3 with Choline Organic Whole Milk, the latter of which is marketed as helping “boost memory, mood and cognitive development” in children.

C4

After teasing the line earlier this year at NACS, C4 has officially released its Skittles flavor in 16 oz. cans, the second release in a licensing partnership with iconic candy brand Mars.

Brew Dr.

Happiness never goes out of style, or so it seems. Brew Dr. has revived Happiness, one of its original kombucha flavors, with an updated recipe and “bigger” flavor profile of white tea with elderflower, chamomile, hibiscus and rose petals. In another nod to its roots as a teahouse, the brand is also releasing Citrus Earl Grey, featuring blood orange, lemon and orange peel.

BIOLYTE

Touted as a physician-formulated “IV in a bottle,” rapid hydration drink BIOLYTE released its latest flavor, Melon, at the beginning of this week. The product is available in 16 oz. bottles online and at select retailers, and is designed to help relieve headaches, fatigue and nausea associated with severe dehydration.

Aqua Nobel

World Finer Foods has announced the launch of Aqua Nobel, a new line of alkaline water bottled at the source in Sweden. In addition to its pure water, Aqua Nobel offers three vitamin-infused flavor varieties: Lemon + Ginger, Watermelon + Raspberry and Blood Orange + Grapefruit. All packaging materials have been certified as sustainable by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), and the cartons themselves are 76% renewable and 100% recyclable.