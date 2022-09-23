This Week’s New Products: S’mores Cola & RIP Cold Brew

This week saw Pepsi taking inspiration from a classic campfire treat, La Colombe celebrating the Halloween Season and Rambler Sparkling Water entering the energy drink set.

La Colombe

In celebration of Halloween, specialty coffee roaster La Colombe is launching R.I.P (Roasted in Philadelphia) Cold Brew. Born from the “haunts of Philadelphia,” the new drink features unsweetened medium roast cold brew with flavor notes of green apple, milk chocolate and lemon. Each 12 oz. serving boasts 240mg of caffeine. RIP Cold Brew will be available for $6.29 per 42 oz. bottle at Whole Foods, Fresh Market and Winco starting Oct. 1. For more information, visit lacolombe.com.

Kiki Milk

Kiki Milk expanded its lineup of plant-based kids’ milks with a new 32 oz. shelf-stable format, available in Original and Chocolate flavors. Both varieties are made with organic oats, organic hemp seeds, organic pumpkin seeds and organic coconut milks. According to the brand, the larger cartons size will reduce package waste and transportation emissions. Kiki Milk 32 oz. cartons are available online for $40 per 6-pack. For more information, visit kikimilk.com.

Rambler

Texas-based sparkling water brand Rambler splashed into the energy drink set with Rambler Yaupon Energy. The all-natural energy drink features Yaupon, the only caffeinated plant in North America. Available in four flavors – Pomegranate, Peach, Blackberry Mint and Coconut Lime – each 16 oz. can packs 120mg of caffeine. Rambler Yaupon Energy is available for $28.99 per 12-pack on Amazon. For more information, visit ramblersparklingwater.com.

Zevia

While some brands are celebrating the Halloween season, others are already looking ahead to the winter holidays. Zevia has announced its new limited-edition Cran-Raspberry flavor, set to launch on Oct. 1. The drink will be available on Amazon through January 8 and at select Target and Costco locations in 8-packs of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit zevia.com.

Buchi

Buchi has unveiled its latest beverage: Living Energy. Available in two varieties – Raspberry Lime and Lemon Mint – each 12 oz. can contains 100mg of L-theanine and 50mg of lion’s mane in addition to caffeine from green coffee bean extract. Buchi Living Energy is available online and at select retailers nationwide. For more information, visit drinkbuchi.com.

Pepsi

Pepsi took inspiration from a classic campfire treat for its latest flavor series: The S’mores Collection. When combined, the three flavors – Toasty Marshmallow, Graham Cracker and Chocolate – make a classic s’more. The S’more collection comes on the heels of other recent Pepsi innovations like Maple Syrup Cola and PEPSI X PEEPS. The Pepsi S’mores Collection is sold in a 7.5 oz. mini can trio. For more information, visit pepsi.com.

Sarilla

Sarilla expanded its lineup of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink sparkling teas with two new flavors: Tulsi Lime and Vanilla Rooibos. Like all of the brand’s teas, the new varieties feature pesticide-free Rwandan tea leaves and functional botanicals grown using regenerative agricultural practices. Both flavors will debut at Natural Products Expo East. For more information, visit drinksarilla.com.

Fluent

Fluent has launched a new collection of THC-infused agave nectars. Available in four flavors – Natura, Maple, Vanilla and Caramel – each 2 oz. bottle contains 300mg of THC. Fluent THC-infused agave nectars are available online and at select retailers. More flavors are set to launch later this year. For more information, visit getfluent.com.