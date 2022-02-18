This Week’s New Products: Starlight, Star Fruit and “Loud” Drinks

From Coca-Cola Starlight to Lemon Perfect Kiwi Star Fruit, beverage makers debuted a variety of new products this week, including functional plant-based creamers from Silk, a new limited edition flavor from Brew Dr., and a new permanent addition to Red Bull’s flavored line. Meanwhile, cannabis beverage startup Drink Loud is debuting micro-sized THC drinks that pack a wallop, and LaCroix getting ready for spring with a new flavor.

A SHOC Energy

Performance energy drink brand A SHOC has introduced its zero sugar Accelerator line in 12 oz. cans. The products are available in Orange Mango, Cherry Lime, Island Guava and Kiwi Lime flavors.

Brew Dr.

Organic kombucha brand Brew Dr.’s latest flavor innovation is Just Peachy! The peach-flavored kombucha is a limited release rolling out now to select retailers nationwide. The drink is brewed with loose leaf green tea and five varieties of organic peaches with a sweet and tart flavor profile containing hints of honey and summer flower. Packaging for the flavor was created in partnership with Seattle-based illustrator Jordan Kay, whose art drew inspiration from flowers, fungi and 1970s retro colors and fashion.

CBDistillery

CBD products brand CBDistillery has released two new Synergy drink mixes for day and nighttime use. The Daytime Synergy Drink Mix comes in an orange flavor and contains 10 mg of caffeine and 40 mg of COQ10 for an energy boost, with 60 mg of Vitamin C and 25 mg of broad spectrum CBD. Meanwhile, the Sleep Synergy Drink Mix is caffeine-free and contains valerian root, L-theanine and chamomile extract along with 25 mg of CBD per powder stick.

Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company has launched a new global innovation platform, Coca-Cola Creations, and with it arrives its first limited-edition product: Coca-Cola Starlight. The outer space-inspired soda features a “reddish hue” and flavor notes intended to be “reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire,” the company said. The beverage comes in original and Zero Sugar varieties with both canned and bottle packaging options.

Drink Loud

The next time a friend asks to pass the loud, they might be talking about new “pocket-sized” cannabis beverage brand Drink Loud. The high dose product line, available in California dispensaries, contains 100 mg of THC per 1.7 oz. bottle. Formulated with proprietary nanotechnology, Drink Loud is fast-acting with effects estimated to set in between five and 30 minutes after consumption. The drinks are available in four flavors: Chill (Kush Berry), Spark (Cucumber Haze), Maui Blast (Pina Colada) and Cruise (Pink Lemonade).

LaCroix

With an announcement timed for Valentine’s Day, National Beverage Corp. has added Cherry Blossom as the latest flavor for sparkling water brand LaCroix. The drink is described as containing “a botanical twist of sweet and just a ‘kiss’ of tart’” and will be available at select retailers nationwide next month.

Lemon Perfect

Cold-pressed lemon juice brand Lemon Perfect has introduced its latest flavor offering, Kiwi Star Fruit, as an ecommerce exclusive. The drinks are organic and come in 12 oz. bottles and are available through a variety of platforms including Vitamin Shoppe, Walmart.com and Instacart.

Naked Juice

Now under the ownership of French private equity firm PAI Partners, Naked Juice is debuting two new smoothie flavors: Orange Vanilla Crème and Key Lime. The plant-based drinks are made with almond and coconut milks and sweetened with monkfruit, with no preservatives. The smoothies are available now in 12 oz. bottles.

Red Bull

Red Bull’s Summer Editions have become a consistently strong innovation platform for the energy drink brand, and now the company is bringing back its fan favorite Dragon Fruit flavor as a permanent line addition. The Red Bull Green Edition Dragon Fruit SKU will replace its Green Edition Kiwi Apple flavor and features a “burst of red berries, a hint of plum and notes of florals.” The drink will be available at retailers nationwide in single-serve 8.4 oz. and 12 oz. cans and in multipacks at select retailers.

Silk

Dairy alternative brand Silk is expanding its lineup of plant-based creamers with its Silk Enhanced Almond Creamers line and its new Silk Sweet Oat Latte Creamer. The Enhanced line features nutritional benefits, with 4 grams of protein per serving, and comes in Vanilla Latte Almond Creamer and Salted Caramel Almond Creamer varieties. The drinks are available in 1 quart bottles for $4.49. The Sweet Oat Latte Creamer, meanwhile, meets the rising demand for oatmilk products and is available for $4.79 per quart.