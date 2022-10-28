This Week’s New Products: Twix-flavored Creamer & Sugar Cookie Soda

This week in new products, Jones Soda Co. bottles up Thanksgiving dinner, Coffee mate launches some sweet collaborations and Nutrabolt XTENDs its lineup of hydration products.

Coffee Mate

Coffee Mate has announced two new creamer collabs that are sure to sweeten your daily cup of joe: Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts Flavored Creamer and Zero Sugar Twix Flavored Creamer. The former features a combination of sugar and cinnamon flavors while the latter contains flavor notes of milk chocolate, caramel and buttery cookie. Both new creamers will be available at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide in January 2023 for $4.39 per 32 oz. bottle. For more information, visit goodnes.com/coffeemate.

Cowbell

Recently-launched sports recovery drink Cowbell contains five times more supplements, vitamins and minerals than the leading sports drinks, the brand claims. Each 12 oz. can packs 50mg caffeine, 5 grams of branch chain amino acids and 1 gram of HMB. Cowbell is available online for $72 per 24-pack. For more information, visit drinkcowbell.com.

Baloo

Baloo splashed into the CPG set with its line of mood-boosting sparkling waters. Available in three flavors – Lemon & Ginger, Blood Orange & Basil and Grapefruit & Mint – each 12 oz. can features a curated combination of nootropics such as rhodiola, rosea and L-theanine. The drinks are available online for $35.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinkbaloo.com.

Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt brand XTEND expanded its lineup of hydration and recovery amino acids with XTEND Healthy Hydration. Available in three flavors – Lemon Lime, Strawberry Banana and Raspberry Lemonade – the new on-the-go electrolyte supplement contains six essential electrolytes. XTEND Healthy Hydration is available online for $24.99 per 15-pack of 0.3 oz. stick packs. For more information, visit cellucor.com/pages/xtend.

Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co. is bringing back its Turkey and Gravy Soda, letting consumers enjoy Thanksgiving dinner in liquid form. The seasonal drink, which made its debut in 2003, is now available in a four-pack format. Additionally, the brand unveiled its newest seasonal soda flavor: Sugar Cookie. Both soda flavors will soon be available at select retailers in single bottles ($1.69-$1.89) and 4-packs ($6.49-$6.99). For more information, visit jonessoda.com.



Monster Energy

Monster Energy has once again teamed up with EA and Entertainment to launch its three new limited-edition Apex Legends cans, targeted toward the gaming community. Available in three varieties– Original Green, Lo-Carb and Zero Ultra – the cans feature QR codes that allow consumers to unlock exclusive in-game content. The limited-edition cans will be available in 16 and 24 oz. formats. For more information, visit monsterenergy.com.

Olipop

Olipop expanded its lineup of functional sodas with its newest flavor: Crisp Apple. Each 12 oz. packs 9 grams of fiber and has just 50 calories. Olipop Crisp Apple is available for $35.99 per 12-pack. For more information, visit drinkolipop.com.

Beyond Moo Foods

Vancouver-based Beyond Moo Foods expanded its plant-based product line with a single-serve Oatgurt drink for kids. Available in two flavors – Cherry and Vanilla – the oat-based “yogurt” beverage contains vitamins A, B2, B12 and D and has probiotics 1 billion CFU per 180ml bottle. Both flavors are available at Canadian retailers including Choice Markets, Healthy Planet and select Sobeys locations. For more information, visit beyondmoofoods.com.

Renude

Chaga mushroom coffee-additive brand Renude unveiled a new format for its wellness-boosting Chagaccino mix: Canisters. Consumers can now opt to purchase the adaptogen mushroom mix in 30-serving eco-friendly canisters instead of single-serve packets. Each 12 gram serving contains 500mg of wild foraged chaga. Renude Chaggacino Canisters are now available online for $49.99 each. For information, visit drinkrenude.com.