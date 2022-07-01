This Week’s New Products: Water-Filtering Smart Cap, Vanilla Ice-Inspired Energy Drink, and CBD Sparkling Water from Diplo and Rob Dyrdek

In this week’s roundup of new products, waterdrop unveiled an innovative smart cap that filters water on-the-go, Joybursrt collaborated with rapper Vanilla Ice to launch its newest energy drink flavor and APRCH payed homage to a classic summertime treat with its newest CBD sparkling water variety.

Joyburst

Joyburst, a plant-based energy drink brand, launched in the U.S. with a new flavor created in collaboration with rapper Vanilla Ice. The newest addition joins Joyburst’s other zero-calorie, zero-sugar flavors, which include Elderberry, Frosé Grape, Lime and Peach Mango. Joyburst Vanilla Ice is available online and at Walmart and Costco for $24.99 per 12-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit thenosugarcompany.com.

Leisuretown

As cannabis beverages continue to gain mainstream traction, Leisuretown teamed up with professional DJ Diplo and TV personality Rob Dyrdek to launch its line of cannabinoid-infused sparkling waters. Available in three varieties – Cherry Vanilla, Ginger Berry and Yuzu Lime – each can will contain 2.5mg THC and 5mg CBD. There is no current release date for when the beverages will launch in California. For more information, visit welcometoleisuretown.com.

Califia Farms

Califia Farms expanded its lineup of plant-based dairy products with Iced Café Mixers. Available in two varieties – Vanilla Sweet Crème and Caramel Crème – the dairy-free creamers were specifically formulated for cold coffee beverages, according to the brand. Califia Farms Iced Café Mixers are available at Target and Kroger locations nationwide. For more information, visit califiafarms.com.

waterdrop

waterdrop, the Australian brand known for encouraging consumers to drink more water, has unveiled an innovative tech launch: The LUCY smart cap. The cap utilizes UV-C technology to filter water on the go while also tracking your daily hydration rate, sending light signals as drinking reminders. The LUCY is available for purchase online for $129. For more information, visit waterdrop.com.

APRCH

Paying homage to a classic summertime treat, cannabis-infused sparkling beverage brand APRCH has released Orange Vanilla as its latest seasonal flavor. According to the brand, the notes of mandarin orange and vanilla were designed to “send you back to childhood.” APRCH Orange Vanilla is available direct-to-consumer for $12.99 per 4-pack. For more information, visit drinkaprch.com.

Sparkling Ice

Sparkling Ice has added a new, permanent flavor offering to its line of +Caffeine sparkling waters: Watermelon Lemonade. Each 16 oz. fluid can boasts 70mg of caffeine with just five calories. The new offering joins Sparkling Ice +Caffeine’s current roster of other flavors, including Cherry Vanilla, Black Raspberry, Blue Raspberry, Citrus Twist, Orange Passionfruit and Strawberry Citrus. Sparkling Ice +Caffeine Watermelon Lemonade is now available in-store and online. For more information, visit sparklingice.com.

Fresh Victor

California-based cold-pressed mixer maker Fresh Victor launched two new SKUs: Grapefruit & Sea Salt and Strawberry & Lemon. According to the brand, the new releases were strategically released in time for summer, as they are “primed to aid in the creation of the season’s most popular drinks” like palomas, margaritas and daiquiris. Fresh Victor Grapefruit & Sea Salt and Strawberry & Lemon are available in 64 oz. jugs. For more information, visit shop.freshvictor.com.