This Week’s New Products: Yosemite-inspired Sparkling Water & Matcha Bubble Tea

In this week’s roundup of new products, Aura Bora takes inspiration from one of the nation’s national parks, Death Wish Coffee Co. and Silk celebrate the arrival of autumn and Boba Bam debuts three new flavors.

Aura Bora

California-based sparkling water brand Aura Bora unveiled its newest limited edition flavor: Blueberry Wildflower. The drink is crafted with wild blueberries and chamomile “to taste just like a sweet summer day in Yosemite valley,” the brand said in a press release. Twenty percent of all profits from the LTO will be donated to the Yosemite Conservancy. Aura Bora Blueberry Wildflower is available online for $30 per 12-pack. For more information, visit aurabora.com.

Death Wish Coffee Co.

In conjunction with the arrival of fall, Death Wish Coffee Co. brought back its seasonal Pumpkin Chai blend. The chai-inspired blend features spices like cinnamon, cardamom and nutmeg. Death Wish Coffee Co. Pumpkin Chai is available in 12 oz. ground, whole bean bags and “death cups” (compatible with Keurig machines) at Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Sprouts. For more information, visit deathwishcoffee.com.

Optimum Nutrition

Sports nutrition brand Optimum Nutrition announced the launch of its new product: Gold Standard Protein Shake. Available in two flavors – chocolate and vanilla – each 11 oz. shake packs 24 grams of protein and contains 24 vitamins and minerals. Both flavors are available for $8.48 per 4-pack and $24.99 per 12-pack at Walmart nationwide and online at Amazon. For more information, visit optimumnutrition.com.

Cheribundi

Cheribundi expanded its lineup of tart cherry concentrates with its new 32 oz. format. The concentrate, which features over 500 tart cherries, is “designed for recovery both on and off the field,” according to the brand. Cheribundi 32 oz. concentrate is available for pre-order online for $29.99. For more information, visit cheribundi.com.

Silk

Silk is celebrating the fall season by launching two new products: Pumpkin Spice Almond Creamer and Maple Brown Sugar Oatmilk Creamer. The limited edition offerings are available at Whole Foods, Amazon, Target and Amazon all season long for $5.29 and $4.79, respectively. For more information, visit silk.com.

Boba Bam

Boba Bam has expanded its lineup of frozen instant boba drink packs with three new flavors: Coffee, Matcha and Black Tea. The kits come with authentic Taiwanese tapioca pearls and boba straws. In conjunction with the new flavors, the brand has rolled out revamped packaging that features vibrant colors and callouts like “ready in a minute or less.” Boba Bam’s new flavors are available at Giant Co. and Schnucks stores nationwide. For more information, visit bobabam.com.