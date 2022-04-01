Three Trees Launches Almondmilk into Whole Foods Markets Nationwide

Three Trees is excited to announce that Whole Foods Markets nationwide are carrying Original Almondmilk and Vanilla Bean Almondmilk in their stores. Clean, organic and made with heart-healthy almonds, Three Trees almondmilks are dairy-free, vegan and plant-based. Enjoy almondmilk as it should be – creamy, pure and simple! Both the Original Almondmilk and Vanilla Bean Almondmilk, a true dream team, are perfect for your morning coffee, tea, & matcha or enjoyed in cereal, oatmeal, smoothies and more!

About Three Trees

Nourishing and delicious plant-based milk, with 4x more nuts, seeds, and protein. All certified organic ingredients. Naturally creamy and so good you’ll want to share, Three Trees offers 5 delightful varieties, including NEW Oat & Seed Oatmilk, Original Almondmilk, Vanilla Bean Almondmilk, Black Sesame Almondmilk, and Pistachio Nutmilk. All of their creamy, organic plant-based milks are packaged in bottles made with 100% Recycled PET (RPET).

For More Information:

https://www.threetrees.com/