Thunder Coffee Milk Launches In 7-Eleven

LIVE OAK, Fla.— Thunder Coffee Milk, the Florida-based RTD Coffee startup, has announced a collaboration with select 7-Eleven convenience stores throughout the state of Florida. Floridians can now ‘Solve Hangry Fast’ at over 400 select 7-Eleven locations with a true Aussie-style iced coffee experience in three delicious flavors – Mocha, Vanilla, and DoubleShot.

“What if ‘Hangry’ was a thing of the past?” said, Co-founder Dave Temple. Temple was born in Australia, but has been a Florida dairy farmer for over 20 years, and claims the Thunder Coffee Milk product is made with “real milk, real coffee, and real ingredients that anyone can pronounce.”

When asked what ‘Hangry’ was, Co-founder and longtime Florida dairy farmer, Ed Henderson said, “Hangry is when you are feeling hungry and angry, because you haven’t eaten and you can’t help but bite someone’s head off.” Henderson went on to say, “We’re happy to provide a product that Solves Hangry Fast with 9g of naturally-occurring protein, coffee, and milk in an 11oz sleek can!”

According to the Thunder Coffeemilk website, solving hangry is as easy as 3 simple steps:

1) Grab a Thunder Coffee Milk can at select 7-Eleven Florida stores

2) Then enjoy how delicious it is with only 5 simple ingredients

3) Finally, feel the irritability drain away, now that you’re no longer hangry.

Industry expert and former, Mathis Martines, founder of M2 Brands, an emerging brand and growth consultancy, stated that “ The RTD Coffee category not only needs something new, but needs to provide solutions for consumers across demographics. It is time for a brand in the category that is approachable and truly inclusive to all consumers.”

“We are excited to team up with the emerging brands division of 7-Eleven and Speedway stores across Florida,” said Dave Temple, Florida dairy farmer and co-founder of Thunder Coffee Milk.

According to Temple, “No Floridian should suffer from Hangry and our product can help all of the hard-working people to bring the Thunder to everything they do, everyday.”

For More Information:

http://www.thundercoffeemilk.com