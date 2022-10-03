Travis Kelce Joins ZenWTR Alkaline Water’s Roster of Investors

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— ZenWTR– the premium alkaline water and world’s first and only beverage in a bottle made from 100% recycled, certified ocean-bound plastic – announced the addition of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce to its roster of athlete and celebrity investors. Beyond being his choice for ultra-pure premium hydration to stay game-day ready, Kelce stands behind ZenWTR’s mission to prevent ocean pollution.

“As an athlete, staying hydrated is crucial to my performance,” said Travis Kelce, ZenWTR investor and professional football player. “ZenWTR is my go-to choice as it’s the perfect alkaline water for superior hydration, plus I love that each bottle helps prevent ocean pollution. I’m proud to join the company as an investor and support their ongoing commitment to changing the game in hydration and ocean conservation.”

Founded in 2020 by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins, ZenWTR is on a mission to rescue 50 million pounds of ocean-bound plastic by 2025. Unlike any other bottled water, consumers can help prevent ocean pollution just by choosing ZenWTR, as every bottle of ZenWTR is made from up to five recycled certified ocean-bound plastic bottles, preventing them from reaching and polluting our oceans. In addition, ZenWTR recently became the first beverage brand in the world to receive the Plastic Negative Brand Certification from the Plastic Credit Exchange (PCX). With this milestone, ZenWTR has made its entire portfolio plastic negative and is supporting programs that recover and recycle at least 200 percent of its annual plastic footprint.“We couldn’t be more excited to have Travis Kelce join the ZenWTR investor squad,” said Collins. “It’s exciting to see so many elite athletes choosing ZenWTR for optimal hydration and aligning with our mission to make sustainability an easier choice for everyone.” ZenWTR’s athlete investors include World Surf League Champion Kelly Slater, NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, all-star professional golfer Max Homa, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Richard Seymour, among other notable sports figures.

ZenWTR recently expanded its retail distribution across the nation including distribution across all Kroger divisions, Albertsons Companies’ banners and Publix as well as all divisions of noteworthy convenience retail chains Wawa and QuikTrip and select Circle K divisions. This expansion was made possible as ZenWTR completed its national delivery network in under 20 months thanks to partnerships with leading direct store delivery distributors including Honickman Companies, Polar Beverages, Gold Coast Beverage, Glazer’s Beer and Beverage and Columbia Distributing.

About ZenWTR

Founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins, ZenWTR is the world’s first and only beverage in a bottle made from 100% recycled, certified, ocean-bound plastic, delivering crisp, clean vapor-distilled alkaline hydration while actively helping to prevent ocean pollution. ZenWTR launched in 2020 and is on track to

achieve its mission of rescuing 50 million pounds of ocean-bound plastic by 2025. Every 1L bottle of ZenWTR is made from up to five recycled, certified ocean-bound plastic bottles, preventing them from reaching and polluting our oceans. Additionally, 1% of total company sales directly support charities and organizations that are dedicated to protecting the world’s oceans and marine environments, as well as recycling education and advocacy. To date, ZenWTR has received the Business Intelligence Group’s 2020 and 2022 Sustainable Product of the Year Award, the 2021 BIG Award for Green Product of the Year, the 2020 SEAL Environmental Initiative Award, and BevNET’s Best of 2020 Award for Best Packaging Design. More recently, ZenWTR became the world’s first beverage to receive a Plastic Negative Certification. ZenWTR is available in preferred sizes such as 1.5L, 1L, 700ml sports cap and 500ml at leading retailers across the country including Whole Foods Market, Kroger banners, Albertsons Companies’ banners, Target, Sprouts, Farmers Market, ExtraMile, QuikTrip, Wawa and more, as well as online.

For More Information:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travis-kelce-joins-zenwtr-alkaline-waters-roster-of-investors-301636194.html