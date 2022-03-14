Triple M Launches Cannabis-Infused Beverage CannaSpritzer

PLYMOUTH, Mass. – Triple M, the premier provider of medical and adult use cannabis products in Southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod, is thrilled to introduce its first cannabis-infused beverage: CannaSpritzer.

Made with locally-grown cannabis and sweetened with agave nectar and other natural flavors, Triple M’s CannaSpritzers are designed for sipping socially to elevate any experience. Perfect for those seeking a little something extra for their cocktail party or cozy night on the couch, Triple M CannaSpritzers are a refreshingly simple new way to enjoy cannabis.

Available in LOW (5mg THC) dosed options, CannaSpritzers are made with a water-soluble cannabis concentrate, allowing for fast-onset effects. Because of the low dose of cannabis in this beverage, CannaSpritzers allow for more control over desired effects, which will differ for all consumers.

“Our mission at Triple M is to help our patients and customers to live happier, healthier lives, and creating a great-tasting low-dosed beverage makes cannabis that much more approachable for people who are looking for an alternative to their usual alcoholic beverage,” said Kevin O’Reilly, Chief Operating Officer at Triple M. “With our low-dosed CannaSpritzers, consumers can skip the cocktail and instead enjoy a deliciously refreshing infused beverage with the added benefits of cannabis.”

Triple M CannaSpritzers are currently available in four carefully-curated flavors for sophisticated tastebuds: Blood Orange Bergamot, Grapefruit Rosemary, Lemon Lavender, and Lemongrass Lime. Additional flavors will be released in Spring 2022.

CannaSpritzers were created to provide an accessible option for those who are just beginning their cannabis journey, or for those who are simply searching for an alternative to alcohol. The effects of these beverages can initially be felt anywhere from 15 minutes to one hour after ingesting and can last anywhere between 2 and 4 hours. CannaSpritzers’ Micro and Low doses allow users to sip socially and savor the moment and their effects.

CannaSpritzers are only available in Triple M’s Plymouth & Mashpee Dispensaries. Visit triplemdispensary.com for pricing and more information.

About Triple M

Locally owned and operated, Triple M cultivates high-quality cannabis products with the goal of helping our customers to live happier, healthier lives. With marijuana dispensary locations in Plymouth and Mashpee, MA, Triple M serves the medical marijuana and adult use recreational marijuana needs of South Shore and Cape Cod residents and visitors. Triple M’s products are locally-grown and carefully curated at our state-of-the-art Plymouth, MA facility and undergo stringent laboratory testing to ensure the highest quality standards have been achieved. Triple M staff members are well educated in our products and their effects, and this allows them to guide patients and customers through their cannabis journey with insightful information. Triple M takes pride in serving the needs of medical patients and adult use customers, and we welcome customers to experience our warm and welcoming dispensaries, where everyone is greeted like a friend and treated as an individual.

For More Information:

https://triplemdispensary.com/cannaspritzer/