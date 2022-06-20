Truss Beverage Co. Introduces 15 New Cannabis Beverage Flavors

TORONTO— As the cannabis beverage category gains traction in Canada, Truss Beverage Co. is significantly expanding its portfolio with 15 new cannabis beverages for summer, one of the largest beverage occasions of the year. With innovation driving all growth for ready-to-drink cannabis beverages last year, the leading cannabis beverage company is continuing to craft delicious and differentiated products that appeal to various taste preferences and beverage occasions.¹

While cannabis beverages have steadily gained momentum since legalization, the arrival of new flavours continues a year of category-defining product development for Truss. With cannabis beverage year-to-date growth being up by over 45 per cent, nearly three times higher than the total cannabis year-to-date sales data, Truss is poised to meet the growing consumer demand for cannabis beverages.²

“Consumers are looking for other adult-beverage options to alcohol, particularly for social occasions, and are turning to cannabis beverages as a great alternative,” said Dave Schlosser, President and CEO of Truss Beverage Co. “With many eager to get out and socialize this summer, this is a critical time for the category and we’re excited to see where it takes the business.”

Consisting of summer-inspired flavours, the new products are a result of consumer-driven insights, including requests for less sugar and more high-dose beverages (10mg of THC). In addition to launching the XMG ALT line extension in April, Truss’ exciting innovation includes:

Little Victory Celtzer Lime, Little Victory Celtzer Raspberry, Little Victory Sparkling Peach (the Little Victory Celtzers will be available as a Mixer 4-pack in Ontario only)

Bedfellows Sour Razpaartner, Bedfellows Doppelrädder, Bedfellows Passionfruit Pals

XMG Blue Raspberry, XMG Lemon Iced Tea

XMG Sodas, featuring a line-up of four popular flavours: Cream Soda, Root Beer, Orange Soda and Cola

“When developing our offerings, we tapped into summer beverage trends and formats that are already familiar to consumers,” said Lori Hatcher, Head of Commercial at Truss Beverage Co. “The Little Victory Celtzer is a cannabis-infused (non-alcoholic) twist on the classic summer seltzer with zero sugar and zero calories, while the new additions to the Bedfellows portfolio were inspired by traditional radlers, pale-ales and sours, and are the first of their kind in Canada.”

The new products from the Truss Beverage Co. portfolio will continue to roll out at authorized local cannabis stores and online retailers this summer. Product availability differs per province.

About Truss Beverage

Truss Beverage Co. is a joint venture between affiliates of Molson Coors Canada and HEXO Corp., a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada; formed to lead innovation in the development of non-alcoholic, cannabis-beverages for the Canadian market. The Truss portfolio has a wide range of products for Canadian consumers of legal age, providing a variety of taste experiences for multiple beverage occasions. The Truss portfolio of brands includes XMG, Little Victory, Mollo, House of Terpenes, Veryvell and Bedfellows Liquid Arts.

Truss Beverage Co. will continue to deliver on its promise to be the cannabis beverage specialist through extraordinary products and marketing that reinforces its commitment to responsible adult use.

For More Information:

https://www.trussbeverages.com/