Two New Flavors of ShineWater Pouches to Debut at Natural Products Expo East 2022

BAY CITY, Mich.— ShineWater, creators of Vitamin D enhanced hydration beverages for all ages, announces at Natural Products Expo East 2022 the launch of two new flavors of ShineWater Pouches: Fruit Punch and Watermelon Blackberry.

ShineWater Pouches are the only nutrient enhanced water available in a pouch format, ideal for children’s smaller hands, offering nutritional benefits no traditional juice box does. Thoughtfully formulated to include essential nutrients and ingredients in meaningful amounts, all flavors of ShineWater Pouches include 0g added sugar, 5mg Sodium, 1g Carbohydrates, 35% Vitamin D, 45% Vitamin B12, 15% Zinc, 8% Folate, and 15% Magnesium, based on daily recommended values, per 6 fl. oz. pouch.

“After launching ShineWater Pouches earlier this year and receiving tons of positive feedback from parents and kids alike, we set out to develop two new flavors of Sunshine in a Pouch to provide families with even more healthy hydration options,” said ShineWater COO, Larry Long. “Where typical children’s juice brands provide little-to-no nutritional value and add large quantities of sugar, ShineWater prioritizes vitamins and minerals without compromising on taste. With kids back in the classroom it is as important as ever to ensure children have access to delicious and nutritious drink options which deliver immune supporting vitamins, like Vitamin D.”

At launch there are now four bold, radiant flavors of ShineWater Pouches available: Fruit Punch, Watermelon Blackberry, Strawberry Lemon, and Mixed Berry Acai. Select flavors of ShineWater Pouches are available for purchase at Walmart and Meijer locations.

ShineWater will be in Hall D at Booth #2913 throughout Expo East from September 28th to October 1st. If in attendance, stop-by and meet with the ShineWater team and be one of the first to taste-test the new flavors!

About ShineWater

ShineWater was able to reimagine what a hydration beverage should be, with zero compromises. They created superior beverages that promote optimum health using the power of natural ingredients, zero sugar, and Vitamin D – the ultimate powerful hydration. ShineWater provides the vitamins, electrolytes, and minerals you need without the addition of sugar or artificial ingredients. Each nutrient is carefully chosen based on science and delivered in amounts that matter. As a mission-driven organization, a portion of all ShineWater sales are donated to OneWorld Health to help treat nutrient deficiencies in families across East Africa and South America.

For More Information:

https://www.shinewater.com