UK-Based Non-Alcoholic Apertif, Everleaf, Launches in the US

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Everleaf, an award-winning non-alcoholic aperitif, first introduced by bartender and conservation biologist Paul Mathew, in January 2019 is crossing the pond to launch in the U.S. in the fall of 2022. Paul Mathew’s background as a conservation biologist, as well as a bartender and bar owner, having opened The Hide, The Arbitrager, and Demon, Wise & Partners in London provided much inspiration and knowledge into the creation of Everleaf. Paul was surrounded by some of the best spirits in the world. He knew what made them great and why. But if someone asked for a non-alcoholic recommendation, the answer wasn’t as easy. How could he create a non-alcoholic aperitif with all the depth and complexity of the finest drinks behind his bar? He knew nature would have the answer.

While looking to craft a wonderfully intricate and layered flavor to recreate alcohol’s unique silky texture, Paul turned to nature. After over a year of experimentation and development, Everleaf was born. Everleaf’s products are anchored to different parts of the natural world, which act as both inspiration for flavor profiles and sources for key botanicals. Everleaf believes what it is created from the natural world should connect you to it, and help protect it.

Paul researched plants, sustainable sourcing, dehydrating samples, macerating, and extracting to get the perfect blend of complementary yet surprising flavors. But then there was the texture. Alcohol’s unique viscosity is usually missing from non-alcoholic drinks. What solutions could the natural world offer to create something similar? Again, he found answers on both land and sea from plants such as acacia trees and seaweeds.

What started as a question is now a passion combining Paul’s unique understanding of nature and experience behind the bar. Everleaf is complex, captivating, and truly is nature’s answer to the perfect non-alcoholic aperitif. The result is a vibrant non-alcoholic aperitif that delivers on the rich sensory experience of a spirit. Everleaf works wonderfully with light tonic water, to create a light and refreshing spritz.

The U.S. will receive all three expressions of Everleaf:

Everleaf Forest: Complex & Bittersweet

Full evocative description: Everleaf Forest is a bittersweet blend of sustainably sourced botanical distillates and extracts carefully chosen to capture forest flavors. Bathe in the exotic saffron, Rich Madagascan vanilla and honeyed orange blossom of sun-streaked forest floors.

Suggested Serve

The Classic Everleaf Forest Spritz: One-part Everleaf Forest and three parts light tonic, garnished with a wedge of orange and served over ice

Everleaf Marine: Crisp & Refreshing

Full evocative description: Everleaf Marine is a refreshing blend of sustainably sourced botanical distillates and extracts carefully chosen to capture marine flavors. Float through umami-soaked kelp forests before embracing zesty bergamot and tropical sea buckthorn.

Suggested Serve

The Classic Marine Spritz: One-part Everleaf Marine and three parts light tonic, served with lime slices and served over ice

Everleaf Mountain:

Vibrant & Aromatic

Everleaf Mountain is an aromatic blend of sustainably sourced botanical distillates and extracts carefully chosen to capture mountain flavors. Climb through the floral clouds of savory cherry blossom & sweet mountain strawberry, until you reach bittersweet rosehip at the peak.

Suggested Serve

The Classic Mountain Spritz: One-part Everleaf Mountain and three parts tonic, garnished with strawberry slices and served over ice

Everleaf is available to purchase online via everleafdrinks.com as well as on Boisson and Drink No Low. It is also available in a selection of the best bars, restaurants, hotels and independent retailers in the UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, France, USA, Iceland, Switzerlandand the UAE.

US RRP: $33 -$35 (500ml)

About Everleaf

Launched in the UK in 2019 and soon to be in the US in the fall of 2022, Everleaf makes the world’s most complex non-alcoholic aperitifs with depth, aroma, flavor, body & complexity which rival some of the greatest alcoholic brands on the market. One of the bestselling non-alcoholic brands in the UK, the Everleaf range includes three products anchored to different parts of the natural world: Forest, Mountain and Marine. These act as both inspiration for flavor profiles and sources for key botanicals. Crafted by their unique knowledge of botany and conservation, Everleaf believes what it’s created from the natural world should connect you to it, and help protect it. Everleaf is designed to be mixed with light-tonic water, ice and a freshly sliced garnish to create a delicious spritz

