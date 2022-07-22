Ultima Replenisher Introduces Tropical Variety Pouch

CORLTLAND, Ohio— Ultima Replenisher, a daily performance drink, water enhancer, and all around refresher that’s loaded with broad spectrum electrolytes and trace minerals without any sugar, calories, or carbs, announced the launch of a Tropical Variety Pouch packed with flavors including NEW Passionfruit, Blue Raspberry, Pink Lemonade, and Watermelon.

The Tropical Variety Pouch joins Ultima’s foundational Variety Pouch that is a go-to choice for Ultima fans and includes Lemonade, Grape, Raspberry, Cherry Pomegranate, and Orange flavors. In an effort to give new customers to the brand a blissful and enticing way to experience Ultima and its hydrating benefits, the Ultima team created the Tropical Variety Pouch with hard-to-resist flavors that transport consumers to hydration paradise after just one sip. More flavor-specific details include:

Passionfruit – introduced in June 2022, the new Passionfruit flavor is lightly sweet and tangy with a tropical taste.

Blue Raspberry – berry-blue with a fruity and fresh taste, Blue Raspberry is the perfect pick-me-up from morning to night.

Pink Lemonade – a thirst-quenching, any time refresher that delivers a familiar taste and perfectly balances sweet and tart flavors.

Watermelon – juicy and fruity Watermelon flavor that’s equally refreshing and replenishing.

“We’re so excited for even more people to experience ultimate hydration with our new Tropical Variety Pouch,” said Loretta Reilly, Ultima Replenisher® Vice President of Marketing. “We’re known for innovation that is in line with industry and consumer trends, and our Tropical Variety Pouch is no exception. Inspired by the launch of our new Passionfruit flavor, the Tropical Variety Pouch is packed with flavors reminiscent of sunshine and paradise that promise to turn first-time Ultima consumers into fans for life!”

SRP of the 20 count stickpack Tropical Variety Pouch is $20.99. It’s available now on Ultima’s website and will be available on Amazon in September 2022.

ABOUT ULTIMA REPLENISHER

Ultima Replenisher is a daily performance drink, water enhancer, and all-around refresher without any sugar, calories, or carbs! It delivers a perfectly balanced, broad spectrum of electrolytes (which include Calcium, Chloride, Magnesium, Phosphorus, Potassium, and Sodium) and trace minerals along with vitamin C and zinc for some added immunity support. Each refreshing flavor is made with clean, premium ingredients for optimal hydration, including real fruit flavors, plant-based colors, and organic stevia for a touch of sweetness. All Ultima products are Vegan Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, Keto, Paleo, and free of gluten, caffeine, peanut, and soy.

