Uncle Matt’s Organic Launches Zero Sugar Lemonade Juice Box Line for Kids

CLERMONT, Fla.-– Uncle Matt’s Organic, the nation’s #1 selling brand of organic orange juice, is excited to announce the launch of two new offerings for kids: No Sugar Added Lemonade Juice Box and No Sugar Added Strawberry Lemonade Juice Box. The shelf-stable line contains zero added sugars, is sweetened with stevia and boosted with 150% DV Vitamin C, plus 25% DV Vitamin D and Zinc for immune support. Uncle Matt’s Organic No Sugar Added Lemonade Juice Box and No Sugar Added Strawberry Lemonade Juice Box is available now in packs of eight.

“As a parent, I am especially excited about the launch of Uncle Matt’s Organic No Sugar Added Lemonade Juice Boxes that are both kid and mom approved,” said Susan McLean, VP of Marketing and Innovation at Uncle Matt’s Organic. “These juice box offerings taste delicious and contain 0% added sugar plus have the added benefit and functionality of Vitamin C, D and Zinc for immune support. The Tetra Pak shelf-stable format is incredibly convenient for lunchboxes and travel as well,” she continued. “So many offerings for kids are still loaded with sugar as well as artificial colors, flavors and ingredients. We are proud to launch an organic beverage option that was carefully crafted with vitamins and antioxidants for added functional and wellness benefits.” Susan concluded.

Lemonade Juice Box Fast Facts:

10 Calories per 6.7 oz serving/carton

150% DV Vitamin C per serving

25% DV Vitamin D per serving

25% DV Zinc per serving

Not from Concentrate Lemon Juice and Strawberry Puree (never concentrated!)

Sweetened with Organic Stevia

No Toxic Pesticides, GMOs or Artificial Junk

USDA Certified Organic

Certified Glyphosate Residue Free by The Detox Project

According to the American Heart Association, the average American consumes more than three times the recommended amount of sugar. The number for kids is even worse, as they are consuming 81 grams per day, equaling over 65 pounds of added sugar per year. American children are ingesting over 30 gallons of added sugars from beverages alone.

Finding ways to reduce intake without sacrificing on taste is key. When exploring alternatives to table sugar, the American Heart Association has stated that leaning on natural alternatives to sugar, like stevia, may be your best option. Uncle Matt’s Organic No Sugar Added Lemonade Juice Box and No Sugar Added Strawberry Lemonade Juice Box contain organic Reb M Stevia, which delivers the desired, sugar-like sweetness that consumers want, with zero calories, and without the health concerns associated with artificial sweeteners.

Uncle Matt’s Organic No Sugar Added Lemonade Juice Box and No Sugar Added Strawberry Lemonade Juice Box is now available for an SRP of $4.99 (8-pack of 6.7oz boxes). 1 Year Shelf-Life.

With the addition of Uncle Matt’s Organic No Sugar Added Lemonade Juice Box and No Sugar Added Strawberry Lemonade Juice Box, there is a functional Uncle Matt’s Organic offering for everyone in the family, including: Matt50 Orange Juice Beverage, Ultimate Immune Organic Orange Juice, Ultimate Defense Orange Juice with Turmeric and Probiotics, Ultimate Shots and Organic Orange Juice with Calcium & Vitamin D in addition to its core Orange and Grapefruit juices and line of Lemonades.

Uncle Matt’s Organic produces the highest quality juice, using only premium 100% organically grown fruit that is free from synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and GMOs. As the nation’s oldest organic orange juice company, Uncle Matt’s Organic is committed to growing and producing tasty, good-for-you organic juices and fruit. All of Uncle Matt Organic products are certified Glyphosate Residue Free by the Detox Project.

About Uncle Matt’s Organic

Uncle Matt’s Organic is America’s leading better-for-you organic juice company offering premium quality organic products. All Uncle Matt’s Organic products are USDA Organic, have no synthetic additives or preservatives and contain no GMOs. Uncle Matt’s Organic products are available nationwide in fine retailers nationwide. Uncle Matt’s Organic is an active member of Organic Trade Association (OTA) and supports the Organic Farming Research Foundation, The Organic Center, and Organic Voices.

For More Information:

https://shop.unclematts.com/