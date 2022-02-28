Uptime Partners With The Big West

Irvine, Calif. – The Big West announced that Southern California-based UPTIME Energy has joined as the “Official Energy Drink of The Big West”. The partnership was secured by Van Wagner, who manages The Big West’s sponsorship program.

“The Big West is pleased to welcome UPTIME Energy to the growing stable of Big West corporate partners,” Big West Commissioner Dan Butterly said. “Like The Big West, UPTIME Energy is a Southern California-based entity focused on health, wellness and innovation. Those qualities certainly align with our mission.”

Since its debut in 2014, UPTIME has been one of the fastest growing energy drinks in the beverage industry. Featuring fewer ingredients to avoid over-formulation and a premium bottle design with a resealable cap, UPTIME is changing the game within the beverage space by providing the perfect combination of energy and focus with best-in-class taste. They currently offer 10 different flavors as well as tablet supplements.

As the Official Energy Drink of The Big West, UPTIME will receive marketing exposure year-round on Big West digital and social platforms, including assets at The 2022 Hercules Tires Big West Basketball Championships presented by The Hawaiian Islands in Henderson, Nevada on March 8-12, 2022, at The Dollar Loan Center.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with The Big West, an elite conference known to advocate ‘boundless opportunities’ for their students and fans. People today, perhaps more than ever, have multiple ambitions, talents, and dreams all worth pursuing. And that includes student-athletes. At UPTIME, we want to empower them to inspire the world by providing the best kind of energy and focus so they can go out and change the game. Suffice to say, it made perfect sense for our brands to partner together,” says Will Hong, CMO of UPTIME.

About The Big West

The Big West is an NCAA Division I member with 11 members with the shared goal ofempowering every student-athlete in competition and in life and uniting its university communities through championship experiences. Formed in 1969, The Big West membership consists of Cal Poly, CSU Bakersfield, Cal State Fullerton, CSUN, Hawai‘i, Long Beach State, UC Davis, UC Irvine, UC Riverside, UC San Diego and UC Santa Barbara. The Big West is united in the pursuit of boundless opportunities, enduring integrity, bold activism, fearless innovation and the Pacific spirit of freedom, exploration and progress.

The Big West sponsors 18 sports at the NCAA Division I level: baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s volleyball, women’s beach volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s track and field and women’s water polo.

For more information, visit BigWest.org or follow The Big West on Twitter @BigWestSports.

About UPTIME Energy

Launched inJuly 2014, UPTIME is the leading premium energy drink and one of the fastest-growing beverage companies inthe U.S. Packaged in a 12oz stylishly sleek aluminum bottle with a resealable cap, it is a ‘better-for-you’ energy drink that helps deliver a balanced boost while promoting clarity and focus. UPTIME contains 142mg of natural caffeine, or about as much as a premium cup of coffee, and is non-GMO, gluten free, with zero sodium. UPTIME comes in 10 sparkling, refreshing flavors that set them apart from other energy drinks, and their resealable cap allows the consumer to drink at his or her own pace. UPTIME is available in over 35,000 convenience and grocery stores nationwide including 7-Eleven, H-E-B, Amazon.com and uptimeenergy.com.