Vegas Golden Knights Announce Team Partnership With GHOST Energy

The Vegas Golden Knights announced a multi-year partnership agreement with GHOST Energy, one of the fastest growing performance energy drinks on the market, that makes them the Official Energy Drink of the Vegas Golden Knights.

“This partnership with GHOST Energy is an ideal collaboration between two organizations with roots right here in Las Vegas,” said Keith Baulsir, VGK Senior VP of Global Partnerships. “GHOST also takes pride in being a fun and creative brand, much like we do, and we’re excited for our new partners to give our fans even more energy to cheer for the VGK this hockey season.”

GHOST Energy will be featured on dashboard signage at The Fortress and will integrate into several other exciting in-game moments including the “VGK Knight Club” feature on Knight Tron during all home games. GHOST will additionally receive virtual exposure on television as part of the NHL’s all-new broadcast advertising campaign.

GHOST is also working closely with the organization on getting active in the local community. The energy drink brand will also receive naming rights to Rink B at City National Arena, the training facility for the Golden Knights, and is getting involved with several fundraising events as part of the new partnership.

“Like the Knights, GHOST is Vegas-born and we are honored to officially partner with our hometown team,” said Dan Lourenco, CEO and Co-Founder of GHOST. “GHOST Energy has disrupted the energy drink category by doubling down on authenticity and partnering with the best of the best. We are teaming up with the Golden Knights to bring this partnership to life in so many exciting ways in the arena, in the local community and of course on a national stage as the team competes for a Cup.”

For More Information:

https://ghostenergy.com/