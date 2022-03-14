Verve Coffee Roasters Announces New Flash Brew Oatmilk Latte in Three Delicious Flavors

Santa Cruz, Calif. — Verve Coffee Roasters, a Santa-Cruz based specialty coffee company that offers some of the world’s highest quality craft coffee, announces it will debut its new line of ready-to-drink (RTD) Oatmilk Latte beverages at Expo West this year, with a consumer launch coming this June. The new Flash Brew Oatmilk Lattes will come in three flavors including Original, Chocolate and Lavender, a first-to-market flavor in the coffee industry altogether. In June 2022, the Flash Brew Oatmilk Lattes will be sold in all Verve Coffee cafes, for online purchase and in specialty grocery stores.

“Our team has been working diligently over the last several years on our Oatmilk Latte recipe to ensure it was a superior product and unlike anything anyone has tasted. We are thrilled to finally share it with fans everywhere,” said Colby Barr, Co-Founder of Verve Coffee Roasters. “The idea was to capture exactly what our guests love about the lattes they get made fresh to order at our cafes, in a shelf stable format for those on-the-go and we are extremely proud of the product we’ve produced.”

The new Oatmilk Latte is the next iteration of Verve’s Direct Trade Flash Brew, the brand’s first ever ready-to-drink product that became wildly popular upon launching in 2018. In expanding the brand’s RTD category, Verve used a proprietary recipe of oatmilk, formulated specifically to showcase the Flash Brew nitro-infused coffee resulting in an intentional, unique and well-rounded flavor profile. Each flavor is lower in sugar than competing brands and offers 90mg of caffeine per serving, making it a tasty and guilt-free beverage, perfect for time-pressed craft coffee drinkers.

“Verve’s Oatmilk Latte is for someone who expects a high level of quality, intentionality and ingredient selection. In our minds, a beverage that is designed for on-the-go consumption is not exempt from the meticulous crafting process that all of our products go through,” said Verve’s Head of RTD, Baker Carroll. “As always, we strived to create something that speaks to our integrity in sourcing, roasting and finding the highest quality ingredients that showcase the uniqueness of the flavors and create a beautifully rounded beverage that we can stand behind.”

Stay tuned for more information on Verve’s Flash Brew Oatmilk Latte rollout as it begins to hit the shelves at grocery stores nationwide by visiting www.vervecoffee.com or following the brand on social media @VerveCoffee.

About Verve Coffee Roasters

Founded in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California, Verve fuses craft, culture and communities behind the finest coffee. Verve has locations in cities across the globe, from Los Angeles to San Francisco to Tokyo. The company sources and roasts the most unique coffees from around the world, and actively participates in the entire supply chain from Farmlevel to Streetlevel. Verve’s focus is to bring the best quality, service, and atmosphere in every customer interaction, while incentivizing those at Farmlevel to consistently produce the highest quality coffee beans globally. The company operates exclusively in the specialty coffee market, selecting from only the top 1% of all coffees around the world. As the company has grown in popularity and size, Verve has proudly stayed independent and is actively involved in its direct-trade buying model, and small-batch roasts out of the company’s headquarters in Santa Cruz, CA. , and still roasts coffee by hand in small batches. To learn more about Verve, visit www.vervecoffee.com.

For More Information:

https://www.vervecoffee.com