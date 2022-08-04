Victor George Spirits Partners With Breakthru Beverage for Statewide Distribution

Victor George Spirits (VGS) announced they have entered into an agreement for its portfolio of brands to be distributed throughout Florida by Breakthru Beverage, one of the nation’s largest distributors.

VGS is based in Fort Lauderdale and its spirit lines include nationally distributed Victor George “VG” Vodka and Fort Mose’ 1738 Bourbon, both produced at Palm Beach Distillery, a business it acquired in January 2022.

Launched in 2020 VG has become one of the most popular vodka brands in South Florida and is offered at popular Fort Lauderdale eateries such as Eddie V’s, Yolo, Louie Bossi and more as well as Miami hot spots Bar One, Empire Social and Game Changers night club. In addition it is carried at retailers Total Wine, Crown Wine and Spirits, Primo Liquors, Ocean Wine and Spirits and others.

Fort Mose Bourbon, released in July of this year was offered exclusively online for the first week and has been selling all over the United States. Released to retailers shortly thereafter the word is spreading fast mostly due to the incredible story surrounding the history of Fort Mose’, America’s first free Black settlement located two miles outside St. Augustine, Florida.

“With the success of our first two brands and the growth we are experiencing, partnering with Breakthru was the missing piece we needed to meet the demand across the state of Florida. Their commitment to working with smaller brand owners and particularly, Black owned brands made them the obvious choice,” says Victor G Harvey, founder and C.E.O. of VGS.

In November of 2021 Harvey was awarded $2.45 million dollars by the Fort Lauderdale Community Redevelopment Agency to build Fort Lauderdale’s first Black owned distillery. Project plans have been expanded to an 18,000 square foot building housing a distillery, restaurant, cigar lounge and rooftop patio and lounge. Expected groundbreaking is summer 2022.

Chris Nicolas, Vice President of Breakthru Beverage, Florida says, “We are excited to partner with Victor George Vodka and Fort Mose’ 1783 Bourbon. Victor is a dynamic leader with an entrepreneurial spirit. We look forward to applying our commercial capabilities to build on the impressive momentum he has already created in Florida.”

Victor George Vodka is available in 45 states and carried by most major retailers across the U.S. such as Total Wine, Kroger, Trader Joe’s and others. Retail price is $19.99 for 750ml and $28.99 for 1.75L. Fort Mose’ retails for $44.99.

For More Information:

https://www.victorgeorgevodka.com/