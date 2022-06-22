VitaliTea Hawaii Launches Statewide Distribution at Safeway

VitaliTea announces the launch of its Kombucha and Nitro Cold Brew Coffee at Safeway across Oahu, Maui, Hawaii Island and Kauai.

With the support of a committed new distribution partner, Hawaii Foodservice Alliance, who manage logistics on neighbor islands and are experts in cold-chain distribution and food safety, VitaliTea is looking forward to sharing their local flavors with Hawaii Safeway customers.

“The Aloha spirit and support that Safeway has extended to small, local businesses like ours has been tremendous. We look forward to showcasing the talents of our team with an expanded distribution footprint across the islands”, said William Davis, Founder of VitaliTea.

The Maui-based company utilizes fresh, cold-pressed and Hawaii grown tropical fruits, roots, and herbs to flavor their kombucha that is packaged in infinitely recyclable cans produced on Oahu. Awarded 2022 Entrepreneur Of The Year in the consumer packaged goods category by Hawaii Venture Capital Association, founder Will Davis continues to improve production standards and equipment, and put “pride over profit” by supporting local farmers, retailers and partners.

Made with 100% Hawaii grown pineapple, ginger and turmeric, the company’s flagship flavor ‘Restore’ received the prestigious Good Food Foundation’s “2021 Good Food Award”, recognizing the product for outstanding social and environmental responsibility, craftsmanship and flavor.

About VitaliTea

VitaliTea is available at over 300 retailers statewide, including Foodland and Whole Foods Markets in Hawaii, Southern California, Arizona and Nevada. For everyone outside the state, the company also ships their products direct-to-consumer across the mainland U.S.

Crafted on Maui by brewers in search of balance, VitaliTea’s mission is to create beverages that align with a healthy and active lifestyle. The team behind VitaliTea came from the craft beer industry and released their first canned products in 2018.

Upholding their strong commitments to both the community and environmental conservation, VITALITEA transformed a shuttered algae farm into a solar-powered production brewery. The company’s beverages are packaged onsite in infinitely recyclable cans produced by Ball Metal Beverage Corp. in Kapolei, HI.

Since launching their first commercial cans, the company scaled production to match distribution demand while increasing both quality and dedication to support their island community. Today, VITALITEA HAWAII remains 100% independently owned, with products proudly made on Maui using locally sourced ingredients from Hawaii farmers. As a local industry leader, the company continuously works towards representing Hawaii as a globally recognizable brand.

For More Information:

https://app.box.com/s/gw9exg2fmllc5g9djal8bi0ue9cthm3h