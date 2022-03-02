Watch: Category Closeup – Web3 & CPG

In this edition of Category Closeup, BevNET reporter Brad Avery and a panel of CPG leaders take a look at one of the fastest growing (and most misunderstood) trends currently emerging within the food and beverage space: web3. This disruptive, decentralized technology platform – which includes NFTs, cryptocurrencies, blockchain and Metaverse – has emerged as a new, disruptive tool for marketing and strategic innovation for companies of all sizes over the past year. This episode looks into how brands can use NFTs to create premium rewards programs, what blockchain is doing to change supply chain management, why major food and beverage conglomerates are getting involved in the space, and how companies can best address web3’s controversial sustainability issues.

Panelists in this episode include:

Kat Cole, President and COO, Athletic Greens

Kat is a food and beverage industry veteran who, prior to joining Athletic Greens last year, spent over 11 years at FOCUS Brands where she led restaurant chains like Cinnabon and Jamba Juice. Kat has also been an early adopter and advocate of web3 and established herself as a thought leader in the NFT and CPG crossover space.

Nik Sharma, CEO, Sharma Brands

Nik is an investor and direct-to-consumer expert who has invested in CPG companies such as Sanzo, Onda and JuneShine. Nik has also been exploring the web3 space and late last year launched his own NFT project, Bodega Cats NFT.

Kal Freese, Co-founder, Taika

Kal is an entrepreneur and investor whose beverage industry experience includes co-founding Sudden Coffee and functional beverage brand Taika. At Taika, Kal has helped bring in web3-based opportunities, including an exclusive partnership with online community Friends With Benefits to produce exclusive products for its members.

