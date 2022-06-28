waterdrop Presents the LUCY Smart Cap

Known for encouraging people to drink more water with its microdrinks and sustainable accessories, the Austrian brand is determined to position itself as the global hydration specialist by entering the filtration industry an exclusive product designed to provide everybody with a safe hydration solution. The LUCY cap will be available from June 30th on waterdrop.com and at waterdrop retail locations.

In the United States alone, 43% percent of adults drink less than four cups of water a day. That includes 36% who drink one to three cups, and 7% who drink no water. Determined to encourage water consumption while reducing the use of plastic, waterdrop decided to created a new product category called LUCY in order to provide everybody – at home, at the office or on the go – with a safe and sustainable filtration system.

About LUCY Smart Cap

“Clean, track and remind” are the main features proposed by LUCY, the new smart cap by waterdrop. This connected cap was developed to make the hydration experience even more unique. Thanks to its UV-C technology it’s now possible to filter water on the go and drink clean water directly at the point of consumption. LUCY can be used on every waterdrop bottle.

UV-C filtration system – Effectively cleans your water with a powerful UV-C sensor

Tracks your daily hydration rate – Automatically tracks daily hydration progress in tandem with the waterdrop Hydration App

Reminds you to drink – Sends light signals as drinking reminders and thereby helps to reach your daily hydration target

The LUCY UV-C purification function deactivates up to 100% of potential contaminants in drinking water. The water is purified, without the use of any chemicals, and your bottle remains clean and odorless. UV disinfection is a reliable and harmless way of deactivating all kinds of viruses, bacteria and germs.

Price : $129.00

About waterdrop

waterdrop’s vision is to become the world‘s leading hydration brand empowering all people to live healthier and more sustainable lives, it’s all about DRINKING MORE WATER!

waterdrop is revolutionizing the beverage industry with the world’s first ‘microdrink’: a compact sugar-free cube that dissolves in water and enriches it with natural fruits, plants and vitamins. waterdrop microdrinks significantly reduce plastic use and CO2 emissions by using 98% less plastic compared to traditional bottled drinks, through the individual recyclable packaging of each cube. The plastic contained in a single cap of a traditional bottle is equivalent to 10 microdrinks.

Passion & purpose – In partnership with Plastic Bank, waterdrop pledges to collect one plastic bottle for every 12-pack sold, meaning consumers can not only drink more sustainably, but they can also support waterdrop’s cause for a better future for the environment.

After only 5 years, the Austrian company has grown to more than 1 million online customers, currently has over 250 employees, is listed in more than 10,000 retail outlets, operates more than 20 own stores between Europe and the USA and is developing through drinktech, drinkware and filtration systems to provide its customers with a complete hydration ecosystem.

For More Information:

https://www.waterdrop.com/