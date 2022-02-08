Waterdrop Reveals New Microteas, the Latest Format of Their Sustainable Microdrinks.

Waterdrop has announced a new way to encourage us to drink more water in an easy and sustainable way thanks to the new microteas. Microtea is a small cube made of natural fruits and plant extracts, vegan, sugar, sweetener and lactose-free – and fits in any pocket! Two exclusive flavors and new accessories are now available on the brand’s website.



A comforting and cozy moment

Because the first and last sip should always taste the same, waterdrop has brought the microtea to life! Boil water, dive the tea drop in, wait the necessary time and, enjoy. The recipes are optimized to deploy a range of flavors at the crossroads of tea and infusion.

For a perfect microtea experience, simply immerse it in hot water at 60 degrees and wait two to three minutes, without stirring or shaking. It has never been so easy to drink hot beverages, in a quick, clean and healthy way, without boiling water and avoiding the hassle of handling the classic tea bag.

Microtea by waterdrop is available in two flavors:

Mellow Mint – Mint – Lemon Verbena – Apple

Welcome to the mild. The tender flavors of Mint, Lemon verbena and a hint of Apple will keep you warm and comfortable at all times. Take a walk on the mild side!

Welcome to the mild. The tender flavors of Mint, Lemon verbena and a hint of Apple will keep you warm and comfortable at all times. Take a walk on the mild side! Fruit Fusion – Raspberry – Blueberry – Rose Hip

This flavor bears fruit. Your most refreshing dreams come true: Let the flavor explosion of Raspberry, Blueberry and Rose hip take you on a fruitful adventure. Berry irresistible!

Microteas are complemented by a series of exclusive accessories:

Tumblers available in 14 oz. , 20 oz., 34 oz. keeping the microtea hot for six hours, from $40-$57 in three Colors

Marble Tea Cups 13 oz. – $28 in two Colors

Sustainable Backpack with Adjustable Straps – $28

Another way to drink more (hot) water, while preserving the planet!

For More Information:

https://www.waterdrop.com/collections/microtea