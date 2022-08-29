Westrock Coffee Company Announces Closing of Business Combination with Riverview Acquisition Corp.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— Westrock Coffee Company (f/k/a Westrock Coffee Holdings, LLC) (Nasdaq: WEST) (“Westrock Coffee,” or “the Company”) announced the closing of its business combination transaction (the “Transaction”) with Riverview Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: RVAC) (“RVAC” or “Riverview”). In connection with the closing of the Transaction, Westrock Coffee Holdings, LLC converted from a Delaware limited liability company to a Delaware corporation and changed its name to Westrock Coffee Company. Beginning today, the Company’s common stock and certain warrants to purchase shares of common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbols “WEST” and “WESTW,” respectively. In addition, the Company announced that it entered into a new credit agreement (the “Credit Agreement”) that includes a $175 million senior secured first lien term loan facility and a $175 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility. Proceeds from the Transaction and Credit Agreement will be used to re-pay existing indebtedness and fund the Company’s organic and strategic growth initiatives.

Westrock Coffee’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Scott Ford, and the current management team of Westrock Coffee will continue to lead the Company. Riverview Chairman and CEO, R. Brad Martin will join Westrock Coffee’s Board of Directors.

“This is a truly momentous day in the history of our company, as Westrock Coffee continues to supply the world’s most recognized brands with the world’s most transformative coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients products,” said Ford. “Accessing the public markets is not only validation of the efforts of our incredible team but will also enable us to expedite our growth in the U.S. and internationally, while capitalizing on the generational shifts in consumer preferences. I am confident in Westrock Coffee’s future and proud of the team that has led us to this important moment.”

As the “brand behind the brands,” Westrock Coffee counts among its long-tenured customers blue chip market leaders across the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial, CPG, and hospitality industries. Westrock Coffee currently provides over 20 million cups of coffee to the world daily. The Company is also the largest custom, private label coffee and tea provider to restaurants in the United States by volume and the second-largest coffee extract provider in ready-to-drink coffee.

“I have great admiration for Scott Ford and Westrock Coffee Company,” said Martin. “The Westrock Coffee team is passionate in its commitment to its farmer partners, customers, and shareholders. Westrock Coffee is exactly the type of enterprise which should be in the public markets, and I’m delighted that Riverview could help accomplish that objective. I look forward to working with the Westrock Coffee team in the months ahead.”

Members of Westrock Coffee’s leadership team will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 31, 2022, to celebrate the successful transaction.

Stifel served as Lead Financial Advisor and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC served as Financial Advisor to Westrock Coffee. Stifel, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Telsey Advisory Group LLC and The Benchmark Company, LLC served as Capital Markets Advisors to Westrock Coffee. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as legal counsel to Westrock Coffee.

Stephens Inc. served as Financial and Capital Markets Advisor, and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. served as Capital Markets Advisor to Riverview. King & Spalding LLP acted as legal counsel to Riverview.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the U.S., providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, CPG, non-commercial and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the company sources coffee and tea from 35 origin countries.

About Riverview Acquisition Corp.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Management is led by Chief Executive Officer R. Brad Martin, President Charles K. Slatery, and Chief Financial Officer Will Thompson.

For More Information:

