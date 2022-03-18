Westrock Coffee Company, S&D Coffee & Tea Moving Forward Under One Brand

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (Westrock Coffee), and S&D Coffee & Tea (S&D), a subsidiary of Westrock Coffee, announced a unified rebrand that will introduce a new visual identity as one organization. Moving forward, the two companies will begin providing service under one name, Westrock Coffee, reinforcing both organizations’ shared commitment to build and efficiently operate the preeminent integrated coffee, tea, and extracts supply chain in the world.

“The brand isn’t just about a new logo and its associated colors, our brand is what we live out every day, and this visual shift signals our uncompromising commitment to the people who power us,” said Scott Ford, CEO and co-founder of Westrock Coffee. “As we look to introduce our organization to more and more customers around the world, we realize a greater opportunity to accelerate our mission as one, and the need for brand continuity is paramount to our success.”

In 2020, Westrock Coffee acquired S&D combining the leading private label retail coffee supplier with the leading foodservice coffee, tea, and extracts provider. The combined company is preparing for future growth under the Westrock Coffee name and recently announced expansion of its global coffee, tea, and extracts development, manufacturing, and packaging facilities in central Arkansas, Concord, North Carolina, and Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

Westrock Coffee’s partners and customers will see a new modernized logo that will appear in all mediums and collateral, including building signage, fleet branding, social media platforms, and traditional and digital communications.

“Our unified brand brings new life and opportunity to our growing organization, allowing us to focus on more transparency for the people that power us and streamline our supply chain for the betterment of our farmer partners and our valued customers,” said Ford.

About Westrock Coffee Company

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC is the leading integrated coffee, tea, and extract service provider in the United States providing coffee sourcing and financing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to retailers, restaurants, convenience stores, commercial accounts, and hospitality customers around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the company sources coffee and tea from 35 origin countries.

For More Information:

https://westrockcoffee.com/