Wild Tonic Debuts the ‘Wanderer Series’ of Craft Non-Alcoholic Beverages

SEDONA, Ari. – Wild Tonic, a brand of Jun Kombucha made with honey instead of cane sugar, is proud to announce a new innovation within its nature-inspired holistic, non-alcoholic beverage line. Launching in January, 2023 and entitled The Wanderer Series, the new line features the whimsical namesakes of traditional cocktails, the beverages come in four unique flavors: Bees Knees, a lemony gin flavor with notes of juniper and coriander; The Mule, a Jamaican ginger beer with a splash of lime and a ginger-heat finish; Paloma, a Mexican-style grapefruit soda with a Blanco tequila flavor and hints of smokiness and tart lime; and Persephone, a pomegranate flavor featuring citrus and ginger with a slightly herbal finish.

The Wanderer Series of Non-Alcoholic Cocktails will launch nationwide in January, 2023, just in time for sober curious consumers who crave the flavorful notes of a traditional cocktail for Dry January.

“Having a non-alcoholic Jun Kombucha option for our sober-curious consumers supports them on their wellness journey,” shares Jessi Gerth, Wild Tonic Director of Marketing. “The Wanderer Series is the perfect complement to our line of Jun beverages because it embodies our mission of creating a beverage that combines function and flavor for everyone.”

The Wanderer Series also features Wild Tonic’s new packaging which is a nod to the brand’s Sedona, Arizona, roots. The re-design features a new logo that embodies the company’s true icon – bees – depicted as a constellation in the Sedona night sky. The red rocks of Sedona are also featured, complemented by a bold cobalt blue background meant to mimic the brand’s signature glass bottle color.

Wild Tonic Jun Kombucha is a cousin of traditional Kombucha because it is made with honey instead of cane sugar, resulting in a smoother, lighter finish. Jun Kombucha is made by fermenting tea and honey with a SCOBY (Symbiotic Colony of Bacteria and Yeast). The honey feeds the SCOBY allowing probiotics, prebiotics, and amino acids to naturally develop, providing good bacteria and a bit of Zen to promote good gut health.

About Wild Tonic

Based in Arizona, Wild Tonic aims to generate a farm-to-bottle experience by infusing their Jun Kombucha with organic fruits, herbs, and botanicals, many of which are grown locally in the red rocks of Sedona, Arizona.Launched in 2015, Wild Tonic has quickly become a market leader in the fermented beverage category. The only Jun among the top 50 brands in the Kombucha market, Wild Tonic differentiates itself by fermenting with honey instead of cane sugar. Wild Tonic is an ode to engaging in our inherent wildness while occupying the space between function and flavor.

For More Information:

http://www.wildtonic.com