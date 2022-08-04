Wilde Irish Gin, New Luxury Spirit, Launches in Washington D.C. & California

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Wilde Irish Gin, a brazen response to the craft gin movement, launches this summer in California and Washington, D.C. Taking inspiration from its namesake, literary giant Oscar Wilde, Wilde Irish Gin emerges in a glorious flare of extravagance, from the bespoke book-shaped purple bottle to Wilde’s cane on the intricate silver cap. Hailing from West Cork, Ireland, Wilde Irish Gin (SRP $42) is also available for purchase through the online shop and ReserveBar.

Founders, friends, and long-time business partners Stuart Hall and Conor Quinn share a strong belief that Wilde brings something new to gin lovers in the U.S. and around the world. Wilde Irish Gin is crafted with 100 percent pure Irish grain and mountain spring water. It is copper pot-distilled with notes of wild mountain purple heather and bitter orange peel and non-chill filtered to retain its natural botanical essence.

“We wanted to create an extraordinary spirit befitting the extraordinary legacy of Oscar Wilde,” Stuart explains. “Gin allows for artistic interpretation, so it seemed like the natural choice for us. Creating an exceptional gin that is new and different was a huge challenge. We wanted it to be both accessible and exploratory – a blend of modern and traditional, ‘Wilde’ and elegant.”

“A huge amount of time and dedication has gone into creating this gin,” adds Conor. “We selected premium botanicals that stand out with citrus and floral notes, creating a distinctly long yet subtle taste that provides a twist on classic cocktails, when you make it Wilde.”

Wilde Irish Gin can be found in top bars, restaurants and hotels across Washington D.C., including Annabelle, Bobby Van’s Grill, and Roy Boys, and is also available to purchase in liquor stores like Batch 13, Montana Liquors, and Sohal Wine & Spirits. In southern California, Wilde is available in locations including Lucky’s Malibu, Bui Sushi, and Wabi on Rose, and is also available in stores like Tarzana Wine & Spirits. In the coming weeks, Wilde will be available in Maryland and is expected to launch in additional markets throughout the country led by Breakthru Beverage Group.

In keeping with Oscar Wilde’s spirit, the gin’s co-founders have committed to supporting the arts, both in the U.S. and abroad. As an annual sponsor of the Dublin Fringe Festival in Ireland, Wilde celebrates the courage to create by presenting the “Wilde Courage Award,” bringing awareness to those with bold artistic journeys, fresh perspectives, and brave contemporary voices. Plans to support the arts in the U.S. are forthcoming.

