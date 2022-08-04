Wilderton Botanical Spirit Launches New Non Alcoholic Bittersweet Aperitivo

The visionary non-alcoholic spirit brand Wilderton Botanical Spirit proudly welcomes a first-in-category naturally preserved Bittersweet Aperitivo to its award-winning portfolio of botanically-driven craft spirits. In a nod to aperitivo and the burgeoning spritz culture, Wilderton’s Bittersweet Aperitivo’s bold, intricate flavor profile is a 100% natural ruby red liquid, hand crafted using a proprietary process from globally-sourced botanicals in the Pacific Northwest. Bittersweet Aperitivo joins Wilderton’s two original expressions – the spicy, smoky Earthen and the bright, floral, citrusy Lustre – completing an imitable trio of spirits primed for endless, adventurous cocktail creations.

Developed by Wilderton’s Founding Distiller Seth O’Malley, Bittersweet Aperitivo ($34.99/750ml bottle) is a bitter, sweet, and vibrant homage to the Italian aperitivo tradition, perfect for a spritz during the evening golden hour. Bittersweet Aperitivo’s fragrant blend of grapefruit, orange blossom and Italian lemon is married with heady undertones of sandalwood and punctuated with bitters from gentian and a tinge of wormwood. Lending a subtle wine-like note and counterpoise to these aromatics and herbs is Chardonnay grape juice, which offers the perfect hint of sweetness.

On the inspiration to create Bittersweet Aperitivo, Wilderton Co-Founder & CEO Brad Whiting remarks, “We were first and foremost seeking to fill a gap in the market with a truly nuanced, sophisticated aperitivo informed by Wilderton’s unique expertise in the application of botanicals to craft non-alcoholic spirits. Wilderton’s spirits make world-class cocktails that just happen to be non-alcoholic, and Bittersweet Aperitivo is no exception.”

“I’ve been an obsessive of the Italian botanical spirits tradition for many years, and have had the privilege of creating numerous products in the vermouth, amaro, and aperitivo categories”, says Wilderton’s Founding Distiller Seth O’Malley. “They’re always my favorite to work on because these formats allow space for creative expression. Our Bittersweet Aperitivo is full of big, exuberant botanical flavors and strikes a delicate balance among all of them. It’s complex, but most importantly, it’s delicious.”

A true gem in the current wave of N/A interest and offerings, Wilderton Botanical Spirit’s expressions Lustre, Earthen, and now Bittersweet Aperitivo, are crafted by hand in Portland, Oregon via innovative processes that draw from traditional methods of tea making, perfumery, and spirits distillation to transform raw botanicals into complex non-alcoholic expressions. Wilderton’s Bittersweet Aperitivo is priced at $34.99 for 750ml, and is available for purchase at Wildertonfree.com, in select specialty grocers and non-alcoholic shops nation-wide. Their flagship expressions are also poured at over 120 bars and restaurants in the Pacific Northwest.

About Wilderton

Bringing craft sensibilities to non-alcoholic spirits, Wilderton creates bold, non-alcoholic spirits expertly crafted from raw botanicals sourced from around the world to re-imagine no and low alcohol cocktails. Using both obscure and familiar wild plants from around the world, Wilderton’s signature expressions, the spicy, smoky Earthen, the bright, floral, citrusy Lustre, and Bittersweet Aperitivo offer provocative flavor combinations free from the confines of alcohol. Fellow Oregon craft spirits veterans Brad Whiting and Seth O’Malley came together with a shared mission: to create a drink that would celebrate the complexity and experience of a traditional spirit but pair better with an active lifestyle. The beautiful result is Wilderton.

