Wildwonder Launches New Flavor: Strawberry Passion

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–Wildwonder, the brand that offers delicious ready-to-drink beverages that marry Asian herbal wisdom and gut-healing superfoods with a California fresh palate, proudly announces the newest flavor to its offerings: Strawberry Passion.

This new flavor will give you strawberry feels forever with this tropical fusion between passion tea and a farm fresh strawberry popsicle. Perfectly ripe strawberries meet tart passion fruit juice for a naturally sweet and juicy refresher. Balanced with freshly brewed hibiscus and elderflowers, one sip will ignite your immunity and inspire your passion.

Try pouring Strawberry Passion into an ice mold and freezing for the perfect farm fresh strawberry popsicle with a twist or mixing it for passion-fruit strawberry margarita or mocktail.

Wildwonder is on a mission to create wonders in everyday life and for those under-voiced in our communities. 5% of every drink sold goes towards causes that empower women and marginalized communities.

Wildwonder is available at Amazon, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Erewhon, at specialty stores across the country, and at Drinkwildwonder.com. Strawberry Passion will launch on April 4, 2022 on the brand’s ecomm platform.

About Wildwonder

Launched in 2020, Wildwonder, a heritage-inspired gut health beverage brand, marries Asian heritage with a California fresh palate. BIPOC female founder and food influencer, Rosa Li, always believed good taste could be combined with good holistic health. Through microbiome experts and her experienced culinary palate, wildwonder delivers drinks that boost immunity and gut health through probiotics, prebiotics, functional herbs, and fruit.

In addition to lifting personal health, wildwonder prioritizes elevating the underserved. 5% of profits goes towards empowering women and BIPOC communities.

Wildwonder offers 6 bold SKUs: Guava Rose, Mango Turmeric, Peach Ginger, Pear Turmeric, Lemon Ginger, and Strawberry Passion. All lush flavors are in 12 oz cans with only 35 calories and 6g of sugar.

For More Information:

https://drinkwildwonder.com/products/strawberry-passion