WUNDER Refreshes Higher Vibes with New 12 oz. Cans and Bold Flavors

SAN FRANCISCO – WUNDER, maker of mindful alternatives to alcohol, today unveiled its re-imagined Higher Vibes line of high-dose sparkling cannabis beverages that now come in tall 12 ounce cans with four additional ounces of vibes to imbibe. The sleek cans come dressed in vivid, colorful designs that evoke the bold, all-natural flavors inside: Blood Orange Bitters, Watermelon Basil and the new additions of Blackberry Lemon and the award-winning Grapefruit Hibiscus. The new Higher Vibes lineup is available now at FindWUNDER.com and from launch partner retailers MedMen and Airfield Supply Co.

“WUNDER customers are so enthusiastic about Higher Vibes that we decided to give them more of what they love and with the addition of two bold new flavors to enjoy,” said Alexi Chialtas, WUNDER Co-Founder and CEO. “Our fans can still expect the signature Higher Vibes experience of a delightful shift in perception followed by waves of calm thanks to a lively dose of 10 milligrams of Delta-9 THC and 10 milligrams of Delta-8 THC.”

According to Leaflink, WUNDER is the fastest growing cannabis beverage brand in California. WUNDER entered the market fall of 2020 with Sessions, a low-dose line of ready-to-drink cannabis beverages made with two milligrams of Delta-9 THC for the mind, two milligrams of Delta-8 THC for the body, and four milligrams of CBD for the soul. The brand first released Higher Vibes spring of 2021 as a line of high-dose cannabis drinks made for the cannasseur that wants to fly a little higher.

About WUNDER

San Francisco-based WUNDER makes mindful alternatives to alcohol and is the fastest growing cannabis beverage brand in California according to Leaflink. With only 25-50 calories and under 6 grams of sugar per can, WUNDER offers two lines of cannabis-infused sparkling beverages: Sessions (low-dose) and Higher Vibes (high-dose). Currently available in California, WUNDER will expand to new U.S. markets in 2022. To raise your vibration, please visit www.findWUNDER.com or join the adventure on Instagram @findWUNDER.

