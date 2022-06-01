Zevia Taps Childhood Nostalgia for New Summer Soda Flavors

Tapping into the simplicity and joy of summertime, Zevia – the plant-based, zero sugar, zero calorie beverage naturally sweetened with stevia –just announced two new yet nostalgic soda flavors, Fruit Punch and orange Cream.

Both flavors are available for a limited time (now – July) nationwide at Sprouts, Whole Foods, Target, Hy-Vee, and Meijer in a 6-pack of 12oz. cans. Orange Cream is a great sugar-free option with all the flavor to use in summertime recipes like popsicle ice cream floats. Combine with your favorite less sugar ice creams for an all-together healthier version that’s light for summer.

For More Information:

https://www.zevia.com/