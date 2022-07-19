ZOA Energy Announces First-of-Its-Kind Partnership with Black Adam

WASHINGTON, D.C.— After becoming the fastest-growing energy drink in the market, and expanding into the pre-workout supplement category earlier this year with the launch of ZOA+, ZOA Energy will activate at San Diego Comic-Con to give fans an exclusive first look in-person at its latest partnership with the highly anticipated upcoming feature film, Black Adam. With his unstoppable powers reflected, the limited-edition cans feature ZOA founder and film lead/producer, Dwayne Johnson, as Black Adam. The first edition of the Black Adam cans will be featured and given out at ZOA’s interactive footprint located in the Fan Zone area just outside the Convention Center.

Set to release for purchase in September, consumers will get the first look at select ZOA Black Adam cans at the brand’s 50’x50’ footprint in the Fan Zone area during the four-day San Diego Comic-Con event. The massive footprint will open at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, July 21st and run through Sunday, July 24th to give Comic-Con attendees the chance to sample refreshing ZOA Energy flavors at the ZOA Bar, participate in fun photo opportunities with a life-sized Black Adam standee and 3D Black Adam ZOA can, hang out in the oasis lounge areas to escape the summer sun while listening to musical stylings of a ZOA playlist, and have the unique opportunity to receive an exclusive collector item—a ZOA Black Adam token—in order to be able to find ZOA’s Hidden Temple where event-goers can partake in a fun AR opportunity that provides them a clever ZOA Black Adam memory to share across social.

“I’ve been waiting a long time for this one-of-a-kind collaboration and can’t wait for fans to finally see ZOA’s limited edition Black Adam cans come to life at Comic-Con,” said ZOA Founder, Dwayne Johnson. “The synergy between our two brands, Black Adam and ZOA, is perfect, so much so that this is the first time DC Entertainment has ever approved a partnership with an energy drink. I’m incredibly excited to introduce our comic and movie-loving audience to a healthy, positive boost of energy that fits into every lifestyle, but the unveiling at Comic-Con is just the beginning; we have so many more big fun surprises to come as part of our ZOA and Black Adam partnership. All with one goal in mind, to deliver for our number one boss, the consumers.”

“For us, our work has always been so much more than a singular engagement, but rather about creating immersive universes, with a strong foundation of community, that stay with you after the credits roll,” said ZOA Founder, Dany Garcia. “This symbiotic collision between ZOA and Black Adam and this unprecedented collaboration with DC Entertainment is just that – an opportunity to not only bring our global audience along with us on our journey, but also a north star model of what can be created when we bring two brands, deeply rooted in the human experience, together. I couldn’t be more excited to unveil this partnership – so much more to come.”

ZOA Energy and Black Adam are teaming up to bring consumers all the positive energy of ZOA in specially designed Black Adam cans. Each bespoke 16-ounce can delivers the almighty power of Black Adam in a compelling design rooted in the film’s narrative. As a pre-launch to when this powerful partnership unleashes in September, Comic-Con event-goers will get a special advance look – and taste – of ZOA Black Adam product and will be able—if they’re lucky—to collect three Black Adam flavors that will be released in a limited run and handed out at a variety of locations during Comic-Con.

ZOA’s 16-ounce Black Adam cans will be available to sample at Comic-Con in fan-favorite flavors White Peach, Tropical Punch, and Wild Orange. The limited-edition cans will be available for consumer purchase this fall. Follow the brand online at zoaenergy.com.

