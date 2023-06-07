100 Coconuts Achieves Its Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Certification and Joins NMSDC Central

NEW YORK, N.Y.— 100 Coconuts, the fastest growing coconut water brand (SPINS), is thrilled to announce its recent certification as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and its inclusion in the prestigious NMSDC Central, the database of certified MBEs. This milestone achievement is a cause for celebration not only for 100 Coconuts but also for other aspiring businesses and minorities seeking greater representation and opportunities in the marketplace. The MBE certification serves as a testament to 100 Coconuts’ commitment to diversity and inclusivity within the business landscape.

The MBE certification opens doors to a wide range of business opportunities for 100 Coconuts. It provides access to supplier diversity programs, grants, and procurement initiatives, enabling the brand to build valuable connections with partner retailers and industry leaders. With this recognition, 100 Coconuts is poised to deliver even greater value to its customers, stakeholders, and the beverage industry.

As an African American CEO, Gregory Lowe III, expressed his profound pride in this accomplishment: “I didn’t know there were no Black Owned beverages in the category, at all” “Being certified as a Minority Business Enterprise is a pivotal moment for 100 Coconuts. It is an opportunity for us to create positive change, empower underrepresented communities, and shape a more inclusive industry.” By obtaining this certification, 100 Coconuts joins the ranks of esteemed minority-owned businesses, paving the way for increased collaboration, growth, and positive change within the industry.

“We are immensely proud to have achieved MBE certification and join NMSDC Central,” said Gregory Lowe III, Founder and CEO of 100 Coconuts. “This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to positive forward change and our dedication to providing an exceptional product to consumers. We look forward to leveraging this certification to forge meaningful partnerships and contribute to a more inclusive business environment.” Gregory Lowe III, concluded.

The MBE certification further strengthens 100 Coconuts’ position as a trusted and forward-thinking brand. As the demand for diverse and innovative products continues to rise, this certification enables 100 Coconuts to align with partner retailers who prioritize supplier diversity and empower minority-owned businesses.

About 100 Coconuts

100 Coconuts is a premium coconut water brand focused on bringing authentic stories to the world blending product and lifestyle. Designed in the US, and packaged Vietnam, in 100 Coconuts offers five varieties: Pure Coconut Water, Pure Coconut water + Mango and Pure coconut water + pineapple. RTD Pure Coconut Water +Tequila, and Pure Coconut Water + CBD. Refreshingly packed with electrolytes, nutrients and naturally sweet 100 Coconuts is fat-free, gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO. Available in 11oz. recyclable slim aluminum cans and currently sold in retailers across the USA and online direct-to-consumer.

For More Information:

https://www.100coconuts.com