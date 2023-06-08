100 Coconuts Awarded Amazon’s Choice Recognition Marking Success in DTC Channel with Amazon

NEW YORK, N.Y.— 100 Coconuts, the premium coconut water brand, is currently experiencing exceptional achievements in the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) channel, specifically with Amazon. In the second quarter of 2023, 100 Coconuts has been awarded with the prestigious Amazon’s Choice recognition, and is climbing rankings in the category while impacting its top and bottom lines, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s momentum and growth.

The Amazon’s Choice label holds immense value for 100 Coconuts. This recognition highlights products recommended by Amazon itself, indicating that they have a consistent listing and store front, are highly rated, competitively priced, and available for prompt delivery. Buyers trust and choose products bearing the Amazon’s Choice label, making it a remarkable endorsement for 100 Coconuts’ quality and appeal.

In addition to earning the Amazon’s Choice recognition, 100 Coconuts continues to climb in product rankings within its category. Currently positioned at an impressive #12 in a highly competitive category, 100 Coconuts’ consistent rise demonstrates the brand’s commitment to delivering exceptional products that resonate with loyal and new to the brand consumers.

The success in the DTC channel with Amazon is not limited to product recognition alone. 100 Coconuts is experiencing sustained growth both in bottom- and top-line figures month over month. This exceptional growth is a testament to the brand’s effective marketing strategies, including impactful actions on the Amazon platform and engaging content across 100 Coconuts’ own social media channels.

“We are proud to have Amazon as a valued partner in our business,” said Sherina Garcia, CMO of 100 Coconuts. “The Amazon’s Choice recognition is a tremendous honor, and it reinforces our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. We are grateful for the trust and support we have received from Amazon and our growing customer base” Sherina Garcia, concluded.

Looking ahead, the future is fresh and bright for 100 Coconuts in the DTC channels including Amazon. The brand continues to witness increased demand on and off the platform, showcasing the strong correlation between effective marketing efforts and consumer engagement. 100 Coconuts remains dedicated to delivering the best pure coconut water products and providing an exceptional experience for customers.

About 100 Coconuts

100 Coconuts is a premium coconut water brand focused on bringing authentic stories to the world blending product and lifestyle. Designed in the US, and packaged Vietnam, in 100 Coconuts offers five varieties: Pure Coconut Water, Pure Coconut water + Mango and Pure coconut water + pineapple. RTD Pure Coconut Water +Tequila, and Pure Coconut Water + CBD. Refreshingly packed with electrolytes, nutrients and naturally sweet 100 Coconuts is fat-free, gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO. Available in 11oz. recyclable slim aluminum cans and currently sold in retailers across the USA and online direct-to-consumer.

For More Information:

https://www.100coconuts.com