100 Coconuts Premium Coconut Water Expands Distribution in Major Markets

NEW YORK — Starting 2023 strong, 100 Coconuts, the lifestyle driven premium coconut water brand announces explosive distribution expansion through agreements with Manhattan Beer in New York, Savannah Distributing. in Georgia, and Lipman Brothers in Tennessee, as part of 100 Coconut’s rolling execution plan to increase national distribution.

Through Manhattan Beers large distribution network, 100 coconuts will be able to strengthen its presence in the NY beverage market. 100 Coconuts is proud to announce this partnership represents the first and only Coconut Water in their portfolio, as the distributor sees the demand, and value in the brand.

Manhattan Beer has grown for over 40 years to be one of the largest beer and beverage distribution companies in the country stretching across 14 counties, they serve New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley, making it a strategic and synergic partnership.

“As we expand distribution, we are partnering with companies that share our brand values and work ethic. We feel strongly that Manhattan Beer will be a great partner for us with capabilities to ultimately be the very best every day, together” Gregory Lowe II CEO at 100 Coconuts.

Savannah Distributing Company is a locally owned, family-operated premium beverage company that has served Georgia beverage retailers since 1938. They serve package, grocery, and convenience stores – as well as restaurants and bars throughout the state.

“With a strong presence in major retailers like Publix – and other selected stores in the Southeast region, we are confident our healthy network of distribution will continue to grow with Savannah Distributing serving Georgia’s consumer market” Gregory Lowe II added.

Another strategic addition to 100 Coconuts distribution network, is Lipman Brothers, the leading name in Tennessee’s beverage alcohol distribution market. In the marketplace for more than 80 years, Lipman Brother will bring 100 Coconuts closer to consumers in Tennessee.

“We are open to new partnerships, if you represent a distributing company with high standards, great core values, and are interested in selling 100 Coconut, we want to talk to you” added Jason Miller VP of Sales at 100 coconuts.

About 100 Coconuts: 100 Coconuts is a premium coconut water brand focused on bringing authentic stories to the world. Designed in the US, and packaged in Vietnam, 100 Coconuts offers three varieties: Pure Coconut Water, Coconut Water + Tequila and Sparkling Coconut Water + CBD. Refreshingly packed with potassium, nutrients, and electrolytes, 100 Coconuts is fat-free, gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO. Available in 8oz, 11oz. and 12oz recyclable slim aluminum cans and currently sold in retailers across the USA and online direct-to-consumer.

For More Information:

https://www.100coconuts.com/