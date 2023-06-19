100 Coconuts Unveils Dynamic Summer Marketing Campaign

NEW YORK, N.Y.— 100 Coconuts Pure Coconut Water, the beverage lifestyle brand synonymous with Natural Hydration, rolled out early June its highly anticipated summer marketing campaign. Already the fastest growing brand in the beverage category, 100 Coconuts ambitions are set far and high to position the brand as the preferred choice for health-conscious consumers seeking refreshing, on-the-go healthful experiences. With a strategic focus on social media and digital platforms, as well as active participation in prominent industry events, 100 Coconuts aims to solidify its market presence, elevate brand recognition, and achieve substantial growth in both bottom and top-line performance.

As a highlight, 100 Coconuts proudly kicks off the summer marketing campaign with its National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certification, to further strengthen its relations with retailers and buyers and to open new avenues for collaborations and partnerships. As a certified minority-owned business, the brand stands out as an attractive option for retailers and buyers seeking to foster meaningful connections with diverse suppliers, thus positively impacting 100 Coconuts’ access to distribution channels and increasing its market reach.

At centerpiece of 100 Coconuts’ summer marketing campaign is a comprehensive social media and digital strategy that will resonate and engage with consumers familiar and most importantly new to the brand, leveraging on the Taylor Swift effect as the brand included all-inclusive tickets as one of the main giveaways, the campaign promises to captivate. Leveraging the power of engaging collaborative content, compelling story telling, captivating visuals, and influential geo targeted brand ambassadors, the campaign will showcase the unique benefits and lifestyle appeal of 100 Coconuts’ natural hydration offerings. These initiatives are aimed to support partners at the retail level and direct to consumer channels, as demand continues to increase for the sought after 100 Pure Coconut water.

In addition to its digital endeavors, 100 Coconuts will take part in several high-profile events throughout the summer season. By actively engaging with consumers at festivals, industry expos, sporting events, the brand aims to bring the can to the hands of people, as its bestselling strategy. This summer consumers will see 100 Coconuts branded Jeeps going around most notably the Hamptons and NYC with a planned-out route to be shared on 100’s social media and partner collaborators. These in-person interactions will not only provide valuable feedback and insights but also strengthen brand loyalty and foster word-of-mouth recommendations, contributing to increased market share and enhanced top-line performance.

“We want to continue to support our retail partners with our on-site and off-site campaigns,” says Gregory Lowe III, CEO of 100 Coconuts. “Our marketing strategies ties directly to nurturing partnership growth. We firmly believe that on every shelf where our product is available, it brings value. We aim to amplify our presence, send people to shop at the right places, and have consumers discover us at their trusted grocery store. When it comes to our strategies, we only think of win-win-win scenarios. Our goal is to create mutual success for 100 Coconuts, our valued retail partners, and our dear consumers.” Gregory Lowe III concluded

The carefully curated summer marketing campaign is expected to have a significant impact on 100 Coconuts’ core business. By strategically positioning its brand as an essential component of an on the go, well-rounded active lifestyle, the campaign aims to drive increased product demand and consumer engagement. As a result, the anticipated boost in sales revenue and market share will serve as key indicators of the campaign’s success, directly contributing to the brand’s bottom-line growth. Already available at selected Walmart, Publix, HEB, Target, Vitamin Shoppe, CVS, through GoPuff selected metros, and Amazon with Amazon’s Choice distinction, 100 Coconuts sets goal of Nationwide availability with all its partners.

100 Coconuts is a premium coconut water brand focused on bringing authentic stories to the world blending product and lifestyle. Designed in the US, and packaged Vietnam, in 100 Coconuts offers three varieties: Pure Coconut Water, Pure Coconut water + Mango and Pure coconut water + pineapple. Refreshingly packed with electrolytes, nutrients and naturally sweet 100 Coconuts is fat-free, gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO. Available in 11oz. recyclable slim aluminum cans and currently sold in retailers across the USA and online direct-to-consumer

https://www.100coconuts.com