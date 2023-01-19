100 Coconuts Welcomes Top-Level Talent to The Executive Leadership Team

NEW YORK, N.Y.— 100 Coconuts, the lifestyle driven premium coconut water brand has recently appointed top-tier CPG talent to their executive team. With the appointment of Jason Miller as President of Sales and Sherina Garcia as Marketing Director 100 Coconuts is setting themselves up for success.

Sherina comes to 100 with over 7+ years of expertise in commercial strategy and marketing from senior leadership roles, developing and leading companies in the US and abroad successfully. She joins 100 Coconuts from Bakerly a US subsidiary of the Norac Group where she led as Marketing Director, and previously at Ardis s.p.a the largest store chain in North Africa where she led as CMO. In her previous roles, she was responsible for developing, and executing effective marketing strategies to consistently support the delivery of high company growth.

“To continue our journey and to meet growth ambitions, I’m pleased to welcome Sherina to the team. Sherina comes with vast international marketing experience and has deep knowledge of the customer’s journey. I’m confident her addition to the team will propel our success” says Gregory Lowe II, CEO at 100 Coconuts.

Coming into 2023 with 400%+ growth YoY, expanding DSD networks and major retailers Publix, HEB, Walmart, Target, Vitamin Shoppe and Safeway 100 is positioned for success. To continue leading their charge, strategic hiring moves are continued following the appointment of Jason Miller as President of Sales.

Jason brings over 20+ years of top-level sales expertise, he joins 100 Coconuts from BIOLYTE where he served as VP of Sales to help BIOLYTE grow to 20,000+ retailers. Jason has held numerous high-level positions on the supplier and distributor side. He brings expertise in building DSD networks to help support chain partners and strong relations with major retailers and distributors. In his previous roles he has exceeded goal expectations, delivering results and developing teams successfully.

“On the journey to make the 100 Coconuts’ brand a household name, increasing doors and velocities is at the top of our list. I’m confident Jason will be a great asset to our company and will lead our sales team to the next level” Gregory Lowe II adds before he concludes.

About 100 Coconuts: 100 Coconuts is a premium coconut water brand focused on bringing authentic stories to the world. Designed in the US, and packaged in Vietnam, 100 Coconuts offers three varieties: Pure Coconut Water ,Coconut Water + Tequila and Coconut Water + CBD. Refreshingly packed with potassium, nutrients, and electrolytes, 100 Coconuts is fat-free, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO. Available in 8oz, 11oz. and 12oz recyclable slim aluminum cans and currently sold in retailers across the USA and online direct-to-consumer.

