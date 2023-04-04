a2 Milk Adds Grassfed Whole & Reduced Fat Milk to Product Lineup

BOULDER, Colo.— The a2 Milk Company – the fastest growing premium milk brand in the U.S. – has expanded into grassfed milk in the U.S. with two new products that recently debuted at major natural food retailers including full nationwide distribution at Whole Foods and Sprouts. The new a2 Milk Grassfed Whole Milk and a2 Milk Grassfed 2% Reduced Fat Milk are Certified Regenerative by AGW, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Validus Certified for animal welfare and are among the first grassfed products in the A2 protein category.

The new products pair two of the strongest performers in premium milk today. The grassfed segment grew nearly 25.8% in the natural channel over the 12 weeks ending January 29, 2023, while a2 Milk is the fastest growing brand of the top 10 premium milk brands for previous 52 weeks, according to the latest SPINS data ending January 29, 2023. a2 Milk also logged a 30% revenue increase in the U.S. during its last fiscal year.

“As consumer interest in the a2 Milk brand continues to grow, adding a grassfed version is a natural progression that meets rising demand in this premium segment,” said Blake Waltrip, CEO of The a2 Milk Company USA. “Combining the digestive benefits that some people experience with a2 Milk with the growing popularity of grassfed milk provides a compelling new dairy option for health-conscious consumers that will also help us continue to build our brand.”

Like all a2 Milk products, the company’s new grassfed milk comes from cows that naturally produce only the A2 protein rather than the combination of A1 and A2 proteins contained in most dairy products. Published research suggests a2 Milk that naturally contains the A2 protein may help avoid stomach discomfort in some people.

The a2 Milk Grassfed products come from cows that are on pasture every day, all year – with the nutrition and care they deserve. a2 Milk Grassfed Milk is Certified Regenerative by AGW. AGW Certified Regenerative farms are required to minimize disruption to the farm’s ecosystem while using agricultural production to regenerate key environmental factors, such as soil health, water, biodiversity and air quality.[1]

Like other products in the a2 Milk range, a2 Milk Grassfed products are Verified Validus Animal Welfare Certified and Real Milk Certified. In addition to Whole Foods Market and Sprouts, it is available at other natural food retailers and on Amazon.com with Whole Foods delivery/pickup.

About The a2 Milk Company

The a2 Milk Company was founded in 2000 in New Zealand by Dr. Corran McLachlan after scientific research suggested that proteins in milk may affect some people differently. The company entered the U.S. market in 2015, works exclusively with U.S. farms that are Validus certified for animal welfare, and is now one of the fastest growing brands in the premium milk category in the U.S. with distribution in over 27,000 locations. a2 Milk comes from cows that naturally produce only the A2 protein. Published research suggests a2 Milk may help some people avoid stomach discomfort.

