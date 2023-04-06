Acurio International Appoints New Corporate Beverage Director

CHICAGO, Ill.— Acurio International, the foremost global restaurant company specializing in Peruvian cuisine, and for many years a leader in the promotion of Pisco and an innovator in its use, is proud to announce the appointment of Mike Ryan as its new Corporate Beverage Director. With over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Mike is well equipped to take Acurio’s cocktail program to the next level.

Mike brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role. Most recently, he served as the National Director of Bars at Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, where he was instrumental in shaping the beverage identity of dozens of unique restaurants within the company.

In Mike’s new role, he will oversee Acurio’s global beverage program across all locations in the USA, LATAM, Europe, and the Middle East including the La Mar brand, Tanta, Yakumanka and new concept Jarana. He will be responsible for developing new and exciting beverage offerings, creating training programs for staff, implementing organizational systems, and ensuring that all locations are upholding Acurio International’s high standards for quality and service.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the Acurio team,” said Win Person, COO of Acurio International. “With his impressive track record and passion for the industry, we are confident that he will help us take our bars and beverage programs to new heights.”

Mike expressed excitement about the opportunity to join Acurio International. “I’ve long been a fan of Peruvian cuisine, and I’m thrilled to be working with this amazing team.”

https://acuriorestaurantes.net/