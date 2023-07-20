AdvoCare Launches Powdered Kombucha, AdvoCare Harmony, in Pomegranate Lemonade Flavor

RICHARDSON, Texas— AdvoCare International, LLC, a health and wellness company, introduces AdvoCare Harmony, a powdered Kombucha supplement that comes in convenient stick packs for an on-the-go lifestyle. This groundbreaking addition to AdvoCare’s current roster of nutritional supplements offers a new and delicious way to enjoy the numerous benefits of kombucha in a portable powder form.

Kombucha has gained immense popularity for its potential health benefits, including improved digestion, enhanced immune function and increased energy levels. AdvoCare Harmony™ kombucha powder, in pomegranate lemonade flavor, supports gut microbiome, is a great source of antioxidants, nourishes the immune system, is sweetened with stevia and provides the freedom to pour yourself a nutrition-packed kombucha drink on-the-go.

Patrick Wright, CEO of AdvoCare said, “With this product, we aim to provide our customers with a great-tasting and effortless way to incorporate the goodness of kombucha into their daily routines, supporting their overall well-being and vitality.”

AdvoCare Harmony kombucha contains 1 billion CFU of probiotics with added prebiotic and postbiotic, vitamins A, C, E, Zinc and Selenium; is formulated with plant-sourced ingredients; and is also gluten, dairy, soy, and GMO free. AdvoCare Harmony™ officially launched this week on July 18th and can be purchased on AdvoCare’s website.

